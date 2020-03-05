Ireland remains in Covid-19 containment phase – health chief

The head of Ireland’s health service has said Ireland remains in a containment phase in relation to Covid-19.

Health Service Executive chief executive officer Paul Reid told a press briefing on Thursday it would be a challenge to maintain this and the health service was preparing for further phases as there has been sustained transmission of the disease in other European countries.

Mr Reid said: “We must ensure that there is not a level of panic among the public but we also must warn against complacency.

“We need the public to act and to treat this seriously and to act on all of the advice that we are giving.”

“We are still in a containment phase but our experience has shown that this does move quickly to a further phase and we need the public to heed our advice we are giving.”

Health Minister Simon Harris has said schools or businesses should not close unless they are told to do so by health officials.

Mr Harris has said that schools in the west of the country connected to the four new cases of Covid-19 are currently deciding on whether they should close or not.

Mr Harris said new cases will impact on schools in a variety of ways, and he added that contact tracing on the four new cases is ongoing.

The cases confirmed last night involve two male and two female patients and they are now being treated in hospital.

Mr Harris said schools need to follow the advice of health authorities and it was important that schools did not act unilaterally.

He said: “There will not be a one size fits all solution for all schools as this situation unfolds.

“Those schools need to follow the advice of the public health authorities. There may be different scenarios for different schools and this may happen to a number of schools in the coming days and weeks. It may mean that an event in the school would have to be cancelled.

“It is really important that schools do not act unilaterally and that schools take the opportunity to hear from the public health authorities.”

He said people who are generally healthy, do not need to be unduly concerned about the spread of Covid-19.

He added: “I don’t want people to be unduly concerned about this particularly for those of us who are generally healthy and well.

“Getting a virus can be an unpleasant experience and it can require that you stay at home and be self-isolated but most people recover very well from this.”

There are six confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland, as well as three in Northern Ireland – bringing the total number of cases on the island to nine.

HSE: 'Everyone needs to get ready' as many people asked to self-isolate

Dr Sarah Doyle, Consultant in Public Health Medicine told the HSE press briefing that "many people" are being asked to self-isolate, for the protection of public health.

Dr Doyle said people, even those with very mild symptoms, will have to self-isolate if Ireland moves into the next phase of mitigation of the spread of Covid-19.

She said that everyone needs to think about the potential impact that this will have on our daily lives.

"As we move into the next phase, we will be saying everybody, even those with very mild symptoms will need to be to self-isolating. So people may feel fit to go to work but they are at risk of spreading infection. So workplaces and each and every one of us needs to think about what that means for us."

In relation to schools and mass gatherings, Dr Doyle said: "In their schools and their work, people need to think about what they can do within those settings to prevent the spread of infection. The only way we can protect ourselves is by protecting all of us."

The HSE expects the coronavirus "will be spreading within our communities within weeks," she added.

"Everyone needs to get ready".

She said the onus is on all of us to protect those in vulnerable groups and our healthcare by implementing all of the recommended hygiene measures.

She said everyone needs to think about how the spread of the virus can be prevented in their home, workplaces, and schools and in public places.

Dr Doyle added that "control" measures may need to be implemented either nationally or regionally.

She said "sometimes things like school closures for example may be recommended."

She added that people should "think about prioritisation of work and flexibility of roles."