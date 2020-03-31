Investigation after bag suspected to contain cocaine found at Baldonnel airbase

An investigation has been launched after a bag suspected to contain cocaine was found at the Baldonnel airbase.

Military Police Corps detectives are trying to find out what the substance in the bag is and how it got there.

According to a Defence Forces source, the bag was found outside the Officers’ Mess car park last night.

A spokesperson for the Air Corps said: “I can confirm that an unknown substance was recovered in an area of unused ground in Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel.

“A Military Police investigation has commenced.

“Óglaigh na hÉireann does not comment on ongoing Military Police Investigations.”

Compulsory random drug testing has been in use in the Defence Forces for more than 10 years.

An average of 12 members of the army, navy, and air corps tested positive for illegal drugs each year between 2012 and 2016.

A further four failed as a result of missing the tests.

Up until last August, military personnel were tested for illicit drug use by means of urine samples.

However, this is believed to have changed to now include hair follicle drug tests which can determine patterns of illicit drug use or the misuse of prescription medication over a period of around three months.

They can also be used to test for specific drugs or drug classes.