News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

INMO warns against return to overcrowding in University Hospital Limerick

INMO warns against return to overcrowding in University Hospital Limerick
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 14, 2020 - 02:00 PM

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said a return to major overcrowding in University Hospital Limerick (UHL) must be stopped.

42 patients are on trollies in UHL which according to the union is more than half of all patients on trollies in Ireland.

22 people are on trollies in the emergency department and 20 people are on trollies elsewhere.

The INMO said there were 74 people on trollies nationally.

The union is calling for national intervention to prevent further negative outcomes for patients and frontline healthcare workers.

In a statement, the INMO said they are calling for "direct national oversight and investigation as to what is causing this overcrowding."

Mary Fogarty, INMO assistant director of industrial relations for the region, said trolley numbers are low as many health services are reduced at this moment and capacity has been increased.

“Yet what we are seeing in Limerick is beyond belief. UHL has more patients on trolleys today than all other hospitals in Ireland put together," she said.

Ms Fogarty said overcrowding is unacceptable at the best of times but presents a serious risk during the Covid-19 crisis.

READ MORE

Honda to resume car production in UK next month

More on this topic

32 people on trolleys in Irish hospitals today32 people on trolleys in Irish hospitals today

Hospitals in north-west postpone non-urgent procedures; Just 35 on trolleys across countryHospitals in north-west postpone non-urgent procedures; Just 35 on trolleys across country

Over 600k on hospital waiting listsOver 600k on hospital waiting lists

Number of patients in trolleys continues to fall Number of patients in trolleys continues to fall


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Hospital overcrowding

More in this Section

60% of gay people in Ireland avoid holding hands in public out of fear - survey60% of gay people in Ireland avoid holding hands in public out of fear - survey

€90k worth of cigarettes seized at Dublin Port€90k worth of cigarettes seized at Dublin Port

Leading doc warns of 'nightmare scenario' if there's a second wave of Covid-19Leading doc warns of 'nightmare scenario' if there's a second wave of Covid-19

Insurance and safety issues among concerns for childcare providers during pandemicInsurance and safety issues among concerns for childcare providers during pandemic


Lifestyle

Maresa Fagan says despite Covid-19, GPs are immunising as normal against a number of illnesses. There is no need for parents to be afraid.Children's vaccinations still routine, despite virus

Des O'Driscoll looks at the best of today's TV offerings.Thursday's TV highlights: Charlie Brooker, Liam Brady

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 15
  • 24
  • 31
  • 33
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »