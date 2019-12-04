News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

INMO: Discharge lounges a good idea but St James's Hospital staff competition was 'clumsy'

INMO: Discharge lounges a good idea but St James's Hospital staff competition was 'clumsy'
The head of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), Phil ní Sheaghdha.
By Vivienne Clarke
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 11:18 AM

Update: The head of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), Phil ní Sheaghdha, has described a competition to encourage use of the discharge lounge at St James hospital as “clumsy”.

Her description was echoed by a former emergency consultant at the hospital, Professor Patrick Plunkett.

Ms ní Sheaghdha told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show that the concept of the discharge lounge is a good one when it is properly staffed, but the competition at St James, which was promoted on posters, was “clumsy” and the story was in danger “of being blown up into something that it isn’t.”

Prof. Plunkett explained that a discharge lounge is a centralised location where patients can go to be cared for while their discharge paperwork is completed and they await transport.

The whole idea is that a patient might be discharged in the morning, but they cannot leave until 6pm when they are collected by a relative or are brought home by ambulance. They would be left sitting by the bed all day and that bed could not be used by a patient on a trolley waiting to be admitted, he said.

“The idea is to shorten the process.”

Discharge lounges work very well in other jurisdictions, he said. “This is a planned process and the discharge lounge is to make it smoother.”

Ms ní Sheaghdha said that discharge lounges work well, but that the competition was a clumsy means to promote a very good concept. She acknowledged that there was no negative intent on behalf of St James hospital.

As part of efforts to improve patient flow and to free up the beds of patients leaving the hospital, staff at St James's Hospital in Dublin were offered prizes of up to €500. The competition was promoted on posters with the word 'win' and a slogan telling employees 'the battle is on - don't miss out'.

If there was funding available it should be spent not promoted by means of a ‘competition’, added Ms ní Sheaghdha.

Prof. Plunkett said he was not keen on the posters, but he understood the need to keep staff focused and to remind them of the importance of the discharge lounge.

Earlier: St James's Hospital apologises for staff competition to discharge patients faster

Ireland's biggest hospital has come under fire for offering staff cash prizes to discharge patients faster.

INMO: Discharge lounges a good idea but St James's Hospital staff competition was 'clumsy'

St James's Hospital displayed posters with the slogan 'the battle is on' as part of a competition to move patients on before 11am.

As part of efforts to improve patient flow and to free up the beds of patients leaving the hospital, staff at St James's Hospital in Dublin have been offered prizes of up to €500.

The competition was promoted on posters with the word 'win' and a slogan telling employees 'the battle is on - don't miss out'.

According to the Irish Independent, €250 was offered for the most improved use of the discharge lounge, with another €250 for the medical team that sends the most patients to the lounge before 11am.

The competition was due to run for four months from October to January.

A spokesperson for the hospital told the paper that the posters have been removed and will be redesigned and apologised for any offence caused.

READ MORE

Campaigner unhappy with Minister's 'lack of compassion' as Lorraine Walsh quits CervicalCheck panel

- Additional reporting by Digital Desk

More on this topic

Number of patients awaiting hospital beds trickles below 550Number of patients awaiting hospital beds trickles below 550

Number of patients waiting for hospital beds stays above 550Number of patients waiting for hospital beds stays above 550

More than 550 people waiting for hospital beds todayMore than 550 people waiting for hospital beds today

Over 108,000 patients have gone without a bed as winter brings more strife to hospitalsOver 108,000 patients have gone without a bed as winter brings more strife to hospitals


St James's HospitalovercrowdingTOPIC: Hospital overcrowding

More in this Section

10,514 men, women and children: Demands for urgent action as record homelessness figures revealed 10,514 men, women and children: Demands for urgent action as record homelessness figures revealed

Budget surplus of 0.4% is likely due to higher than expected corporation taxesBudget surplus of 0.4% is likely due to higher than expected corporation taxes

Family sues student’s employer after he died in traffic accidentFamily sues student’s employer after he died in traffic accident

No oral hearing for contentious €6m Morrison’s Island flood plan in CorkNo oral hearing for contentious €6m Morrison’s Island flood plan in Cork


Lifestyle

December isn’t just about putting on the glitz!Weekend Code: December isn't just about putting on the glitz

Three reviews this week: Two albums and one theatre.Reviews: Drama at Inish, Space Dimension Controller & Mtendere Mandowa

In December, the gaming industry is usually quieter than Santa’s social life.GameTech: Boneworks looks likely to hit target

Labrinth has been busy working with the likes of Beyoncé and Kanye West, and has channelled his outlook on the fame game into his own album, writes Ed Power.Don’t call it a comeback: Labrinth on his new album Imagination and The Misfit Kid

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »