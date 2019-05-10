NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Indications that abortion rate has trebled in one year a devastating tragedy: Pro Life campaign

Anti abortion protesters
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 10, 2019 - 04:41 PM

Estimates that 800-900 abortions a month are being carried out in Ireland have been described as “a devastating tragedy” by the Pro Life Campaign.

While there are no official figures as to the number of abortions which have taken place in Ireland since new abortion laws came into effect the START group, which represents about 250 medical professionals involved in abortion provision, said its members estimate they are carrying out between 800-900 terminations a month.

RTE also report the private company Affidea, which is providing ultrasounds as part of abortion services, as having carried out around 500 since the start of the year.

They also report the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, which runs more than 70 clinics in the UK, as claiming the number of women with Irish addresses accessing abortion services between January and March as having decreased from 257 last year to 64 this year, a reduction of 75%.

Commenting on START’s figures today, Pro Life Campaign spokesperson Maeve O’Hanlon expressed dismay that rather than being horrified at the number of abortions taking place, these medics were complaining that additional changes are needed to facilitate even more abortions.

"It is stunning how the goal posts keep shifting without any scrutiny or hard questions being asked. The public were misled every step of the way during the referendum campaign when they were told abortion would be restrictive in the event of the Eighth Amendment being repealed.

READ MORE

Dozens feared dead after boat sinks in Mediterranean - reports

"But now the sad truth is starting to emerge. Pro-life campaigners were accused of scaremongering but based on the latest estimates, if anything, they underestimated what would happen.

“Factoring in the number of abortion pills previously bought online and the drop in the number of Irish women travelling to England for abortions, 800-900 abortions per month would still represent an almost trebling of Ireland’s abortion rate or over 11,000 abortions in one year.

"If this turns out to be true, it is a devastating tragedy and a huge indictment on the Government for all the misleading statements made during the referendum campaign and the refusal to support positive alternatives to abortion. Health Minister Simon Harris closed his eyes and ears to everyone who warned what would likely happen.

She went on to say the pro-life movement is bruised but not beaten after last year’s referendum.

"We are hugely encouraged at the way pro-life volunteers remain committed given the setback that happened. Responsibly and persistently, we will fight on to ensure the truth gets out about the kind of abortion regime this Fine Gael-led government has introduced. You only have to look at what’s happening in other countries to see that this battle is far from over.”

READ MORE

Three Muslim worshippers attacked in Limerick during Ramadan

More on this topic

6,000 crisis pregnancy calls since abortion legalised

Some GPs 'intimidated' outside practices providing abortion services 'every single day'

UK government urged to respond to court ruling over NI abortion laws

Tennessee the latest US state to introduce ‘trigger’ proposal to ban most abortions

KEYWORDS

Abortion

More in this Section

Environment groups: Declaration of climate emergency 'not just symbolic'

Garda says thefts during Mass are 'new low'

Man, 40, charged with murder of Ian Ogle

Bus Connects plan could see 1,000 trees felled in Dublin


Lifestyle

Ready, steady, go: Get set for the marathon

5 things to do in Baku if you’re heading to the Europa League final this month

6 ways to change up your beauty routine for summer

GAA star Rena Buckley on work, love and levelling the playing pitch for women

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »