Immigration permissions revoked from 55 people following multi-agency action

Gardaí have confirmed that immigration permissions have been revoked from 55 people on foot of the multi-agency day of action tackling the abuse of immigration and taxi legislation.

A large volume of suspected false documentation, including fake taxi licences and applications, were recovered in the operation, which is part of Operation Vantage, a four-year enquiry by the Garda National Immigration Bureau which has uncovered widespread immigration fraud.

Some 90 personnel, including those from special crime operations, the Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service (INIS) and the National Transport Authority, were involved in ten searches on residential properties in Lucan and Dublin's north inner city as part of the operation.

Gardaí confirmed that of the 134 cases, 64 investigations have been finalised and forwarded to INIS.

This has resulted in the revocation of immigration permissions from 55 people, of which 25 are now subject to deportation proceedings.

Four people have been arrested on foot of deportation orders, with two already removed from the State.

Following the searches, 15 further people have been identified for investigation relating to marriages of convenience and fraud.

Seven others were found to be here without any immigration permission, and are now subject to immigration controls, with one arrested for immigration-related offences.

Following reports of the activity, Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy criticised the NTA's 'severe weakness' in processing taxi licences but a spokesperson for the NTA said licencing drivers falls under the remit of An Garda Síochána, with the NTA responsible for licencing vehicles.