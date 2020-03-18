News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
IFA launching support service for farmers hit by virus

By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - 04:00 PM

The largest farming group in the country is to coordinate a national response to cover for farmers who fall ill or have to self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) hopes to launch a WhatsApp messaging service this week in which farmers who are incapacitated can ask for assistance, with that then coordinated by local branches and the work carried out by volunteers.

It came as another farming organisation, the Beef Plan Movement, called on people laid off due to the Covid-19 pandemic to consider assisting farmers.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said county chairpersons and development officers will be contacting members on the ground in a huge coordinated effort to ensure farm cover for those affected by coronavirus. Referring to various “contact points”, he said the IFA will work through its 12 national offices and 944 branches.

“We have the structure to do this,” he said. “We are going to physically make the call to our older and vulnerable members. They can get a direct call [regarding assistance] and it is about reassuring members.”

Mr Cullinan, recently elected as IFA president, said it was also vital that marts continued to function, and that those working, buying, and selling there adhere strictly to public health guidelines on social distancing and hygiene.

IFA president Tim Cullinan

Marts have already put restrictions in place. For example, the Cork Marts group outlined new sale protocols which will see calf sellers operating a ‘drop and go system’, while cattle sellers unload and have access to the auctioneer only for their own lots.

Buyers must pre-register in the office for access to the sales ring and limits will be placed on numbers.

The national chairman of the Beef Plan Movement, Patrick Rooney, urged those who can offer extra assistance to do so.

“For those that are being laid off and being made redundant, please answer the call to enrol and to help,” he said.

