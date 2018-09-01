IFA 2018: All the biggest launches from Berlin’s massive tech show

Laptops with two screens, smart cooking, and Polaroid’s comeback star at show, writes Noel Campion

A hostess plays with fourth-generation ERS-1000 Aibo robotic pets at the Sony stand of the IFA in Berlin.

WHILE the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas at the start of the year is the biggest tech show in the world, the IFA 2018 in Berlin is giving its US counterpart a run for its money.

Featuring everything from wifi fridges to smartphones, well-known companies like Huawei, Sony, and Samsung to brand new start-ups are all present.

Apple will have its own reveal event in Cupertino, California, on September 12, launching what is expected to be three iPhones and an iPad Pro model.

China’s Huawei, now ahead of Apple in smartphone sales, unveiled the Mate 20 lite — the first device to be launched from the much-anticipated Mate 20 series.

Equipped with four cameras for professional photography, the Mate 20 lite uses AI technology with high-performance hardware, smart battery management, and a stylish design. The Huawei Mate 20 lite will be available for €429 sim free in October.

Huawei also unveiled the Kirin 980 CPU, which features the world’s first 7nm processor, allowing it to manufacture phones with more features and options for increasing things like battery capacity. It will launch flagship devices, along with the Kirin 980, on October 16.

Another interesting Huawei device coming soon is its AI Cube with Alexa built-in. This has a high-speed, 4G

internet router built in for anytime and anywhere — revolutionary for those who find it difficult to get broadband in their area.

Sony’s FES Watch U uses active matrix flexible e-Paper in both the face and strap to allow the wearer to fully customise the design of the watch to complement their fashion, mood, and attitude. Designs can differ on both the face and the strap and a range of more than 100 preloaded designs are available in the dedicated FES Closet app.

Sony FES Watch U: Allows wearer to fully customise the design of the watch to complement their fashion, mood, and attitude.

The FES watch U is Android and iOS compatible and has an IPX5/7 waterproof rating and is priced at approximately stg£529 and £699 (€591 and €781) respectively.

Sony unveiled the Xperia XZ3 smartphone, its first phone to offer a Sony 6in 18:9 QHD+ HDR OLED display, powered by Sony’s Bravia OLED TV technologies. A 19MP motion eye main camera and 13MP front camera feature 4K HDR movie recording, full HD 960FPS super-slow motion, and advanced 3D creator now with facial expressions.

Samsung announced the first 8K TV with the unveiling of the Q900R QLED 8K complete with 8K AI upscaling that makes even non-4K content look better. Available in four screen sizes (65in, 75in, 82in, and 85in), the 8K TV will feature Real 8K Resolution, Q HDR 8K, and Quantum Processor 8K, all created to bring 8K-quality images to life.

The TV will be available in Ireland from the middle of next month.

Lots of new kitchen appliances were unveiled at the show, including SenseFry, the Electrolux smart hob. Accurate timing and intelligent temperature control help prepare dishes perfectly using a touchscreen to choose cooking programs.

Do you want to prepare two dishes in the oven with different temperatures? Samsung Dual Cook Flex has a flexible door and dual-cook function and with the Cooking Guide, you can also receive recommendations on which oven to use based on the food ingredients and the type of cooking.

Siemens had an impressive Free Induction Plus hob, on which up to six pots and pans of any size and shape can be placed and moved freely. There are 56 oval micro-inductors, which automatically detect where the cookware is and what shape it has. It registers immediately when a pot is moved to a new location and automatically takes all heat settings with it.

Lenovo, meanwhile, launched the world’s first laptop featuring two large screens. The Yogo Book C930 features two screens, one of which doubles up as a digital keyboard or e-reader. It also comes with a bluetooth pen to write on the screen. It will be available at the end of this month with a starting price of €1,000.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme combines the dreams of the business world with the wishes of the home user. High-quality aluminium housing, low weight, and up to 15 hours of battery life make this a dream for architects, graphic designers, and other professionals who also like to game in their off-time. Prices start at €1,695.

Polaroid is slowly making a comeback with new

products like the Polaroid Mint Instant Print Camera, which features a vertical, smartphone-style design. This modern take on instant print features high-quality photos that are vibrant and colourful.

An automatic flash, integrated selfie mirror, and three distinct picture modes make it easy to share photos instantly online.