If coronavirus is seasonal it could return in autumn, Prof warns

Main points

Kingston Mills, Professor of Experimental Immunology at Trinity College Dublin has warned that if Covid-19 is a seasonal virus like the flu, it could return in the autumn.

If it turns out to be seasonal and goes away when the weather warms up, it could come back next autumn, he told Newstalk Breakfast.

Hopes that there could be a vaccine by then are slim, he added as it takes up to a year to trial and manufacture a vaccine.

Prof Mills also said that flights to and from Italy should have been stopped 10 days ago and he questioned why Ryanair will continue to fly to Italy until Friday of this week.

The immunology expert welcomed the cancellation of the St Patrick’s Day parades.

Prof Mills predicted that other countries like France, Germany and Spain will soon be considered high-risk zones as the number of people infected with the virus rises.

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999