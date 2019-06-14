News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'I got a second chance at life': Breast cancer survivor who left school at 17 graduates from Trinity

By Jessica Casey
Friday, June 14, 2019 - 08:24 PM

A breast cancer survivor, who became a mother shortly after leaving school at the age of 17 without sitting her Leaving Cert, believes that a return to education changed her life.

Dublin mother, Mary Geraghty, returned to education as a mature student three years after she was initially diagnosed with cancer.

"Although my cancer treatment was very difficult I was lucky enough to be given a very good prognosis," Ms Geraghty says.

“I felt like I had been given a second chance at life. Something inside of me began to shift and I knew I wanted to change my life."

After completing a QQI level four course, she was accepted onto the Trinity Access Programmes foundation course for higher education: "I have just recently received an overall distinction for the course."

"Growing up I always struggled in school. I never identified as being intelligent or bright and as a result, my academic confidence was continuously quite low.

"The course has changed my life, it has given me belief in myself and for the first time in my life I have confidence in my academic ability.

My dream is to complete a degree in Social Studies at Trinity and become a social worker, so I can help vulnerable people in our society.

Ms Geraghty is among the 45 students who graduated from the Trinity Access Programmes Foundation Course at a ceremony held in Trinity College Dublin (TCD) this afternoon.

Aiming to tackle disadvantage by offering another way to third-level education, many of the students on the course were early school leavers or took part in outreach activities while in school.

Since the course began in 1997, 95% of graduates progressed to degree level studies, with 706 of these students progressing to degree courses in TCD.

This year, 44 of the 45 graduates have applied for third-level courses in Trinity under the facilitated entry route, with one student applying for a course in University College Dublin.

This year, a major access initiative based on the Trinity Foundation Course is also to be rolled out at Oxford University.

Up to 50 places will be offered to disadvantaged young adults by 2023 at the prestigious university, under a new initiative called Foundation Oxford.

Trinity Access co-director, Dr Cliona Hannon, said: “Trinity Access Foundation Course students have been the pioneers of educational change in Trinity College Dublin for over 20 years."

READ MORE

Latest: No distress signal sent from aircraft involved in fatal Kildare crash

More on this topic

Calls for introduction of safeguards to ensure reduced timetables in schools are not used inappropriately

Warning over reduced timetables being used as disciplinary tool

Salary and housing cited as reasons Irish teachers work abroad

Vatican guidance on gender identity 'completely at odds' with approach in Irish schools, claims group

EducationTrinity CollegeTOPIC: Education

More in this Section

Man, 20, arrested in connection with Dublin drug seizure worth €250k

Talks to avert strike action by hospital support workers adjourned

Councillor calls for Polish rock group to be banned ahead of Limerick gig

Woman on temporary release stole clothes


Lifestyle

Restaurant review: The most exciting Irish restaurant opening this decade

A parenting expert explains why giving your children fewer toys could make your whole family happier

British mother who suffered 13 miscarriages speaks of ‘little miracle’ daughter

How Kevin Barry's time in Cork provided material for his new book

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

    • 7
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 35
    • 38
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »