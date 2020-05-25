News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

HSE urged to restart BreastCheck and CervicalCheck programmes amid backlog

HSE urged to restart BreastCheck and CervicalCheck programmes amid backlog
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 25, 2020 - 03:35 PM

Additional reporting: Press Association

The Health Service Executive is facing calls from those affected by delays and cancellations to restart the BreastCheck and CervicalCheck cancer screening programmes.

Both programmes, as well as the BowelScreen programme, were put on hold around the country in March, in response to the ongoing emergency surrounding the outbreak of Covid-19.

Speaking on Newstalk radio today, 22-year-old Kayleigh was recently told her mammogram was cancelled, despite finding a lump in January of this year, and outlined the lengths she had to go to in order to bring attention to the issue.

"For the entire month of January, all I did was go into that BreastCheck and cry my eyes out.

"My ma didn't even know I was crying my eyes out: I'm 22 years old, I had to go viral. On Facebook, sharing video, and coming on to this radio show, to share this.

"It's not something that a 22-year-old girl would normally have to do."

Last week, Health Minister Simon Harris said he wants to re-introduce the services' routine screenings as soon as possible, amid concern at existing backlogs, but stressed the issues in getting back up to speed.

“The fact that most public cancer screening programmes such as BreastCheck and CervicalCheck have been suspended for over ten weeks is causing a great deal of stress, particularly among women.” “Eleven thousand screens take place each month.

“One person dies of cancer every hour in this country. Some can’t be prevented but some can if they are found early enough.”

“We need a clear roadmap outlining when exactly screening will re-start, what the testing capacity will be and what the turnaround time of results will be.” Health Minister Simon Harris told the Dáil, the HSE are currently developing capacity planning for the ongoing delivery of non Covid-19 services.

“They will examine the issue of screening as part of the non-Covid healthcare plan.

“It has to be safe for patients and staff.

“We all appreciate screening involves close contact which presents problems for staff in terms of physical distancing.” He urged patients showing symptoms to take action, saying: “If you’re symptomatic today, please, please, please go and see your GP.”

READ MORE

Health Minister wants to re-introduce cancer screening as soon as possible

More on this topic

Scientists discover five times more breast cancer genes than previously knownScientists discover five times more breast cancer genes than previously known

A breast biopsy result in an instantA breast biopsy result in an instant

Cork University Hospital ‘aware’ of breast service issuesCork University Hospital ‘aware’ of breast service issues

10 things two doctors with breast cancer think everyone should know about the disease10 things two doctors with breast cancer think everyone should know about the disease


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Breast cancer

More in this Section

Around 98% of Covid-19 tests showing negative, says HSEAround 98% of Covid-19 tests showing negative, says HSE

Four deaths and 57 new cases associated with Covid-19 confirmedFour deaths and 57 new cases associated with Covid-19 confirmed

North reports one new Covid-19 death and 25 extra casesNorth reports one new Covid-19 death and 25 extra cases

Testing times: The science of fighting Covid-19Testing times: The science of fighting Covid-19


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy finds funky fabric and Bantry baskets as well as exploring virtual galleries. Wish List: In pursuit of funky fabric and Bantry baskets

Pubs have been closed across this island for over two months. Can you imagine if they were closed for 14 years? To mark the centenary of the introduction of Prohibition in the US, Robert O'Shea selects examples of its cultural legacyWhat did Prohibition ever do for us?

Des O'Driscoll looks at some of the top picks on the TV today.TV highlights: A new 'make-under' dating show and Kevin McGahern paints celeb protraits

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 15
  • 24
  • 28
  • 34
  • 40
  • 45
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »