News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

HSE procurement rules to be overhauled after ‘alarming' level of noncompliance uncovered

HSE procurement rules to be overhauled after ‘alarming' level of noncompliance uncovered
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 06:00 AM

The Dáil’s spending watchdog is expected to order an immediate overhaul of how goods and services are procured by the HSE after an “alarming” level of noncompliance was uncovered.

The HSE spent around €506m in 2018 on goods and services that were non-compliant with procurement rules, representing almost one-quarter of the HSE’s total procurement in 2018.

In a report due to be published today, the public accounts committee is expected to recommend an immediate plan of action, with annual targets and objectives, be developed to ensure the HSE is fully compliant with procurement rules.

The HSE is due to come in for criticism on a number of fronts in the PAC’s latest periodic report. It is understood committee members have found it was “unacceptable” that this year’s HSE’s capital plan was not published until September.

The committee will recommend the HSE finalise and publish its capital plan by the start of each calendar year and that spending be avoided until there is an agreed capital plan.

The general financial management of the HSE is described as “unsatisfactory” and “does not demonstrate good governance or control”.

While the report acknowledges efforts to implement new methods of financial control to help ensure the HSE remains within budget, it also recommends the HSE examine its operations to identify areas where savings can be made without impacting patient services.

The report details hundreds of millions of euro spent on goods and services that did not meet procurement rules.

The HSE incurs expenditure of approximately €2.2bn on an annual basis in goods and services that are subject to procurement regulations. Any contract valued at €25,000 or more is required to be secured competitively in order to comply with public procurement frameworks.

However, almost a quarter of all money spent on goods and services by the HSE in 2018 did not comply with these rules.

The Comptroller and Auditor General informed the committee that each year it examined a sample of procurement at a number of HSE locations to test whether it was completed in accordance with procurement rules. Between 2013 and 2018, the estimated percentage of non-compliant procurement found in the sample had fluctuated between 14% and 49%.

In 2018, the audit sample, tested at five different HSE locations, indicated a level of non-compliant procurement worth approximately €506m.

The HSE informed the committee it was implementing changes to its procurement procedures, but that it would take a number of years to fully address compliance issues in the organisation. It said it will be March 2024 before a new system is in place across 80% of the public health system.

In its conclusions, the committee will say it remains concerned that it will take so long for the system to be fully implemented.

“The committee recommends that the Department of Health and the HSE ensure that this project is delivered on time, and within budget, and that accountability is maintained for any increases in the delivery time or budget,” it states.

The PAC found a breach of procurement rules in other State bodies and departments, including a number of non-compliant contracts, worth €5.6m, which were entered into by the Department of Agriculture in 2017.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice recorded 39 supply arrangements, with a combined value of €6.5m, that did not comply with procurement rules in 2017.

READ MORE

Health crisis hitting sick kids: Children’s hospitals postpone surgeries as numbers at A&Es surge

More on this topic

Limerick University Hospital's second MRI scanner will have 'very significant impact' on waiting timesLimerick University Hospital's second MRI scanner will have 'very significant impact' on waiting times

Government accused of seeking to implement €45 million tax cuts to pharmacies fundingGovernment accused of seeking to implement €45 million tax cuts to pharmacies funding

HSE defends Ireland's track record of providing access to new drugsHSE defends Ireland's track record of providing access to new drugs

HSE warns people of dangers of taking unprescribed antibioticsHSE warns people of dangers of taking unprescribed antibiotics


TOPIC: HSE

More in this Section

EPA calling for country-wide ban on smoky coal despite threat of legal actionEPA calling for country-wide ban on smoky coal despite threat of legal action

Sexual harassment under-reported in the workplace, survey findsSexual harassment under-reported in the workplace, survey finds

Armagh lorry driver pleads guilty to assisting in illegal immigration of 39 migrantsArmagh lorry driver pleads guilty to assisting in illegal immigration of 39 migrants

€30m investment in 405 schools announced€30m investment in 405 schools announced


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy finds five experts to share their tips on how to survive the festive season...without going crackersFive experts to share their tips on how to survive Christmas

DOLLY PARTON is as American as apple pie, and her country songs seem to have spread to a new wave of millennials — check out the Jennifer Aniston-starring Dumplin’ on Netflix for a feel-good film set to the ultimate Parton playlist.Podcast Corner: Dolly mixture makes for some sweet tales

A Cork poet known for his humour has added a note of poignancy to his latest collection, writes Pet O’ConnellFrom Kerry slugs to absent loved ones Seán Ó Muimhneacháin presents his latest collection

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »