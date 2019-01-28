NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

HSE outlines details of expected disruption ahead of nurses' strike

Monday, January 28, 2019 - 07:01 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The HSE is asking the public to stay away from emergency services on Wednesday unless absolutely vital.

It has begun outlining details of expected disruption to services during the first of six 24-hour nationwide work stoppages by more than 35,000 nurses.

The action by members of the INMO follows the breakdown of talks at the WRC on Friday.

The HSE says many of their services will be unavailable on the day of the strike - but if you have an appointment or procedure that is cancelled they will contact you directly to reschedule.

READ MORE: Four young men dead after Donegal car crash

The health service has asked the public to stay away from emergency services unless it is absolutely necessary.

Among the services listed as unavailable on the HSE website are planned inpatient surgeries, day case procedures, and all outpatient appointments - including adult, maternity and pediatric.

It says updates will continue to be provided through the website and on social media.


KEYWORDS

HealthHospitalNurseStrikeHSE

Related Articles

Autism service ‘confused’ after HSE pulls link

Ambulance workers’ strike - HSE right to hold the line

Fergus Finlay and former GAA President among eight people appointed to new board of HSE

HSE defends installation of biohazard bins in Cork

More in this Section

Four young men dead after Donegal car crash

Tánaiste insists backstop is needed to protect peace

President Higgins warns of rise in anti-Semitism on Holocaust Memorial Day

NI’s ex-police chief warns dissident republicans will exploit hard border


Lifestyle

Joining a triathlon club isn’t as intimidating

Take flight to the ‘Jurassic’ without the hype

Pretty flamingoes and Ibiza hounds all in a day’s stroll

Islands of Ireland: Vanishing on Inishbofin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »