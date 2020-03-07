News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

HSE lifts embargo on nurse and midwife recruitment

HSE lifts embargo on nurse and midwife recruitment
INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, March 07, 2020 - 02:37 PM

The recruitment embargo on nurses and midwives has been lifted.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said the HSE has confirmed the move, as all sides work to cope with the coronovirus outbreak.

She said the lifting of the ban was vital, to protect frontline health workers and prevent the virus spreading in the community.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said: "We've been looking for the embargo to be lifted since last May. In the context of the current crisis, we have again emphasised to the health service that they need to lift all barriers because we need everybody that can be at work, at work.

"This morning they have confirmed in writing to us that all barriers are now removed to ensure recruitment of nurses and midwives."

She said the coronavirus outbreak has put hospitals under major pressure and frontline health workers need full protection amid the rising number of cases.

She said: "That includes any opportunity that we can get to prevent spread in the community.

"We already have a shortage of staff and frontline staff and we have to reduce the activities in order to match what we can provide safely."

Labour Patry Health spokesman Alan Kelly TD welcomed the decision but called however for clarity on the recruitment status of other healthcare professions.

The Tipperary TD said: We now need clarity on whether the ban will be lifted for other healthcare professionals such as OTs, psychologists,"

"And if promotions within frontline healthcare services will now be sanctioned."

READ MORE

'They are quite worried' - Helpline for the elderly receives coronavirus calls

More on this topic

Hospital kitchen closes as dead mouse discoveredHospital kitchen closes as dead mouse discovered

Plan to quadruple the size of Mercy Hospital to meet demandPlan to quadruple the size of Mercy Hospital to meet demand

Calls for urgent action to address funding and staffing shortages in maternity servicesCalls for urgent action to address funding and staffing shortages in maternity services

Over 556,000 patients awaited first hospital outpatient consultation at end of January - NTPFOver 556,000 patients awaited first hospital outpatient consultation at end of January - NTPF


nursesINMOHSEhealthcoronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Hospitals

More in this Section

Garda operation in Drogheda making sure 'rule of law prevails'Garda operation in Drogheda making sure 'rule of law prevails'

The EuroMillions results are in...The EuroMillions results are in...

Risk of local flooding as weather advisory issued for 15 countiesRisk of local flooding as weather advisory issued for 15 counties

Belfast man guilty of prison officer murderBelfast man guilty of prison officer murder


Lifestyle

THERE is history, travel, sporting memorabilia and a little bit of whatever you are having yourself at Fonsie Mealy’s Rare Book sale in Castlecomer next Wednesday.History, travel, sport and literature at rare book sale

Auction will help boost charity coffers, says Des O'Sullivan.London calling for Irish banknotes and a Cork shilling

The sale of Irish and International art by Whyte’s goes on view at the RDS in Dublin today.Under the hammer: Your guide to what's on

How do designers represent women at a time when ongoing injustices against them have reached fever pitch? Paul McLauchlan explores the catwalk in the #MeToo era.The many faces of feminity on the catwalk

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »