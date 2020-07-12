HSE app detects its first Covid-19 cases

The HSE's new contact tracing app has detected its first cases of Covid-19.

As of today, the Covid Tracker app has been downloaded by over 1,180,000 people.

The HSE says a number of patients that have tested positive for coronavirus uploaded their details to the app.

Its contact tracing team has spoken to people who have requested a call back through the app after receiving a close contact alert.

Dr Nuala O' Connor, clinical lead on Covid-19 and Antibiotic Resistance with the Irish College of GPs says it is picking up new cases.

"Already it is working and it is picking up cases," she says.

"Anyone out there who hasn't, we'd encourage you to please download the app. It's another way to protect you, your family and your circle of friends."