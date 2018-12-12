HPV vaccine campaigner given honarary degree from UCD

A patient with cervical cancer who campaigned to ensure girls get the HPV jab, is to be given an honorary degree at UCD today.

Laura Brennan from Ennis, County Clare who is 26-years-old has encouraged parents to have their children vaccinated against cervical cancer.

Over 250,000 girls in Ireland have received the HPV vaccine.

UCD Professor of Gynaecological Oncology Donal Brennan says the uptake has improved since she advocated for the jab:

When Laura began this work, there was a significant crisis in public confidence for the HPV vaccination where rates had fallen below 50%.

"As a result of Laura's work and others rates of vaccination is above 70% and rising and we had the news that the vaccination has been extended to boys in September of next year," he added.

Laura Brennan

- Digital Desk