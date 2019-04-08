NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Howlin: Labour will bounce back from 'dreadful' 2014 election in Cork

Brendan Howlin, Leader of the Labour Party (centre) with Sean Sherlock TD, Labour Local Election candidates, Eric Nolan, John Maher, Ciara Kennedy, Sheila Nunan, (Labour European Candidate) Luke Field, Luke Carroll, Peter Horgan and Former Minister of State, Kathleen Lynch. Picture: Jim Coughlan
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Monday, April 08, 2019 - 03:31 PM

Labour leader Brendan Howlin is confident that his party will bounce back from a "dreadful" showing in the local elections in Cork in 2014.

The party lost all seven of their seats on Cork City Council and secured just one on Cork County Council. Traditionally one of the strongest voices in the city, it was a disastrous showing for the party.

But, five years on and with a new group of candidates, Mr Howlin said the party's fortunes are changing for the better. He was in Cork to launch the party's manifesto ahead of the local elections in May.

Mr Howlin said that the city candidates - all new faces and all under the age of 36 - represent a "back to basics approach".

"We had a dreadful election in 2014," he said. "There is no point in trying to gild that lily but, the bottom line is that we need the tradition of Labour representation in this city. I think you will find a very significant vote for Labour again."

On the ticket for Cork city are Peter Horgan (Cork City South East), Luke Field (Cork City South Central), Ciara Kennedy (Cork City South West), John Maher (Cork City North East) and Luke Carroll (Cork City North West). They will be competing for seats in the newly expanded Cork City Council, which is taking in significant areas of land from county areas.

Despite a significant geographical and population increase, there will be no additional seats available. Already, nine sitting members of Cork City Council have confirmed their intention to step down ahead of May's local elections, potentially opening up space for newcomers. But, there are also a number of sitting county councillors who are opting to run in the city, too.

Mr Howlin said the opportunities are there and that he expects the new generation of Labour to bounce back from the 2014 election.

"When a chapter ends, another one opens," he said.

"We need to have a new beginning. The city is changing, the boundaries are changing and the representation should change as well."

