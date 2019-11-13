News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Housing Minister hopes to stop people objecting housing developments for 'selfish reasons'

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 13, 2019 - 04:22 PM

The Housing Minister has said he wants to stop people objecting to housing developments for "selfish reasons".

New proposals are being put forward which would restrict the ability of some groups to bring legal challenges against proposed developments.

Environmental organisations have described the plans as "shocking" and that they "trample on people's rights".

However, Minister Eoghan Murphy said it is about making sure there are no unnecessary delays in building houses.

"What we're trying to do with the judicial review process, which is a very serious thing to invoke, is to ensure it is invoked at the right stage and for the right reasons so that people can still object.

"Of course they can, they can still have their views, it is a very important part of our planning process. But there are people who might have more vexatious objections, more selfish reasons for opposing not just housing, any type of infrastructure, that we can minimise that kind of disruption."

