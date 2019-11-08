News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Housing Minister defends the government’s Rebuilding Ireland plan during Cork visit

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, November 08, 2019 - 03:27 PM

The Housing Minister has defended the government’s Rebuilding Ireland plan and insists that a large state-owned site in Cork, which has lain vacant for years, is being considered for housing.

But Eoghan Murphy warned that the state can’t just “throw up houses” overnight and must consider how to build communities too.

He was responding to the most recent criticism of the State’s response to the housing crisis by campaigner Fr Peter McVerry, who said Rebuilding Ireland "just isn’t working".

Mr Murphy said the supply of social housing is increasing month-on-month and that next year will be a record year in terms of delivery.

“The fundamental problem that we have is building more homes - getting supply to catch up with demand,” he said.

“But until we actually have enough homes being built we are going to continue to face this (homelessness) challenge.

“And while we face that challenge, we will continue to increase the investments that we have for people who are caught in this crisis. I want to ensure that they have every care and support.

“That’s why we work with the Peter McVerry Trust. That’s why I listen to Fr Peter when he has advice for me and that’s why we are putting in more supports next year.”

He was speaking in the shadow of the HSE-owned former St Kevin’s building on the former St Mary’s campus in Shanakiel, Cork, which has been boarded up since it was gutted by fire in 2017.

It is a strategic target of the Land Development Agency but two years on from its establishment, there are few signs of progress.

Mr Murphy defended the pace of progess but said the state can’t just “throw up homes”.

“When we build a home today, we want it to last for 100-years,” he said.

“So we have to think, are we building it in the right place, to the right standards and specifications?

"And are we making sure that as we build physically, are we also building communities.

"Because if we leave people stranded in unfinished housing estates, in housing estates with no transport, schools or shops, or in homes they can’t afford, then we will repeat the mistakes of the past.”

The Minister later visited the €16m Deanrock housing scheme in Togher, on the southside of the city, where 15 of its 65 homes have been completed. The rest should be ready by the end of the year.

The city council’s director of housing, Brian Geaney, said it is a huge addition to the area which will stand the test of time.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin has urged people to join a housing protest outside Cork City Hall at 5pm on Monday.

Their Cork North Central by-election candidate, Cllr Thomas Gould, said the housing system is broken but can be fixed with better policies.

READ MORE

Sod turned on €40m upgrade of Cork water treatment plant

More on this topic

O’Devaney Gardens regeneration plan 'the perfect mix'O’Devaney Gardens regeneration plan 'the perfect mix'

Barrister to probe council protection money claimsBarrister to probe council protection money claims

Group claims Govt shuts down proposals to fix construction defects if 'it costs the State money'Group claims Govt shuts down proposals to fix construction defects if 'it costs the State money'

Development chief urges culture change in housebuildingDevelopment chief urges culture change in housebuilding


TOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

Former Irish Press shareholder loses challenge against accountancy bodyFormer Irish Press shareholder loses challenge against accountancy body

Kieran Mulvey appointed Just Transition Commissioner for closure of peat-fired power stationsKieran Mulvey appointed Just Transition Commissioner for closure of peat-fired power stations

Burglar whose unusual choice of footwear linked him to another robbery is sent to jailBurglar whose unusual choice of footwear linked him to another robbery is sent to jail

Defence forces agree to pay financial compensation and provide extra leave to soldiersDefence forces agree to pay financial compensation and provide extra leave to soldiers


Lifestyle

A bond like no other.Frozen’s tale of redemptive love can help siblings to value that sisterly bond

He was the man behind the iconic Galaxy dress. Now Roland Mouret is turning his attention to the world of art, collaborating with Dragana Jurisic for an exhibition at the RHA. Ahead of his visit to Dublin to talks to Ruth O'Connor.Why the designer behind the iconic Galaxy dress, Roland Mouret, is coming to Dublin

Loftus Hall hosted overnight paranormal tours in October – but the haunted house is worth a visit to Wexford any time of year, writes Vickie Maye.Is Loftus hall really Ireland's most haunted house?

One of my favourite novels to teach is Of Mice and Men. I know it’s been on the curriculum forever; I remember watching the film with Gary Sinise in school myself, but Steinbeck’s message is timeless.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: I questioned Irish being a compulsory subject and I clearly upset people

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »