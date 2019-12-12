News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Housing minister defends policies as over 10,000 live in emergency accommodation

Housing minister defends policies as over 10,000 live in emergency accommodation
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, December 12, 2019 - 11:13 AM

The Housing Minister has hit out at commentators who say he is doing nothing to end homelessness.

There are more than 10,000 people in emergency accommodation, according to the latest figures.

Minister Eoghan Murphy has said he is working hard to fix the problem.

"Some commentators on homelessness, be they expert or not, suggest that nothing is being done, that policy is failing completely, but that is untrue," he said.

"That is unfair to the hundreds of local authority staff, and our partners in the NGO sector, working on the frontlines up and down this country doing their utmost to assist vulnerable households.

"There are a myriad of personal, situational and financial reasons for homelessness, it is a very complex issue and resolving it continues to be a key priority for my department."

READ MORE

Only 35% of social housing targets met by September

More on this topic

Homeless families are in in 'desperate crisis' and ‘close to breakdown’ , says reportHomeless families are in in 'desperate crisis' and ‘close to breakdown’ , says report

Report highlights 'completely unacceptable' situation of children in one-night-only accommodationReport highlights 'completely unacceptable' situation of children in one-night-only accommodation

Global sleep-out across 52 cities worldwide shines spotlight on homelessnessGlobal sleep-out across 52 cities worldwide shines spotlight on homelessness

Hundreds protest outside Dáil calling for action to address homelessnessHundreds protest outside Dáil calling for action to address homelessness


TOPIC: Homelessness

More in this Section

Man charged over ATM thefts in Co AntrimMan charged over ATM thefts in Co Antrim

589 people are waiting on trolleys589 people are waiting on trolleys

Sports minister open to 'constructive suggestions' over possible FAI splitSports minister open to 'constructive suggestions' over possible FAI split

Three arrested in connection with Lucan murderThree arrested in connection with Lucan murder


Lifestyle

Bag a bargain and beat the stress of flying at night with these top tips, says Claire Spreadbury.5 ways to make your late-night flight more bearable

Don’t just bung this festive favourite in a boring pot and wait for it to wilt, says Hannah Stephenson.How to style your Christmas poinsettia

I developed a cold two weeks ago with painful, throbbing ear pain.Natural Health: How to deal with throbbing ear pain and smelly feet

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 9
  • 12
  • 21
  • 32
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »