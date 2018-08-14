Hotelier to fund return trip for 80-year-old Jim

By Gordon Deegan

A Clare hotelier has offered to fund the return home of an 80-year-old Lahinch man who is wondering if there is anyone left in the seaside resort who remembers him.

Eighth-year-old Jim Logan wants to return to Lahinch after emigrating in 1954

Lahinch hotelier, Michael Vaughan, confirmed on Monday that he has written to the sheltered accommodation in London where Jim Logan lives to offer to pay for a return visit by Mr Logan to see his homeplace.

Mr Logan emigrated to England as a 16-year-old in 1954 and Mr Vaughan made the offer after reading a heartfelt plea penned by Mr Logan and published in the letters’ page of the current edition of The Clare Champion.

In his letter, Mr Logan wrote: “I am an 80-year-old man from Lahinch, lying on my bed here in London on a very hot day.”

He said: “I was wondering how everyone is doing back in Lahinch and is there anyone left who remembers me?”

He went on: “I was born in June 1938 in Lahinch and lived in Cregg from age nine to 16, when I emigrated to England. I attended national school in Lahinch and CBS in Ennistymon. It would be great to hear from anyone from that era. I wonder how many of us are left?”

The letter has gone viral and after being posted on the ‘Clare Clare Clare’ Facebook page, the letter, according to the page, is “easily the most popular post ever on the page — over 300,000 hits and nearly 4,000 shares”.

Operations director with Lonely Planet Ireland and former Sunday Tribune editor, Nóirín Hegarty, replied to Ennistymon CBS tweeting the letter to say: “My Dad, Sean Hegarty was in school with Jimmy Logan and remembers him well. He is going to write to him, reminding him of their antics. He has some great stories.”

Mr Vaughan said that Mr Logan’s letter “conjured up a sad image for me — that one of our own would be so long without any contact with his home place”.

Mr Vaughan said he has written to the sheltered accommodation address provided in Mr Logan’s letter to offer to fund a return visit to Lahinch for Mr Logan to meet some of those from that time: “I don’t even know at this stage if Jim would like to travel back so if not, we can organise a small delegation to go over from here to London to cheer him up.”

Mr Vaughan said he knows of three people who have already written to Mr Logan to fill him in on who from his era is still in Lahinch and with news about developments in the seaside resort.

One of those who knew Jim growing up in Lahinch in the 1940s is Lahinch native, Tomsie O’Sullivan. Mr O’Sullivan confirmed on Monday that he will write to Jim.

Mr O’Sullivan said Mr Logan’s family “were very hard workers and very well respected”.