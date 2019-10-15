Homeless people in Cork living in fear after killing at tented village

Additional reporting by Eoin English and Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Homeless people feel the streets of Cork are not safe, according to frontline workers speaking in the aftermath of the fatal assault on Timothy Hourihane.

It is believed the tented village on Mardyke Walk where Mr Hourihane was attacked could be disbanded as a result of his death. It had been regarded as a “sanctuary” by those who chose to live there.

People who support those living in the site said the manner of Mr Hourihane’s death has sent shockwaves through their community.

Sources familiar with the city’s homeless situation said a “dangerous element” had moved into the encampment in recent weeks and those who have lived there for months will probably move elsewhere now.

Gardaí investigating the attack have interviewed those present on Mardyke Walk on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Simon Coveney has admitted there “are far too many people who are homeless in Ireland”, but said resources and policies are in place to tackle the crisis.

“There are far too many people who are homeless in Ireland, and it needs to remain an active priority for the Government to provide homes for people who need them and can’t afford them on their own,” he said.

“And this, I think, is another very tragic reminder of the consequences of having two many people homeless, and in particular people who are rough-sleeping or sleeping in tents, which is totally unsuitable accommodation.”