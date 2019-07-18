News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Homeless man found dead in Cork city centre

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 03:36 PM

A homeless man has been found dead in Cork city.

Fiona O'Donovan, of local radio station Red FM, reported that the man's body was discovered on Lower Oliver Plunkett Street today.

She said that the man, who has not been identified, had only recently engaged with homelessness services.

Gardaí are not treating his death as suspicious.

It comes weeks after three homeless men died in the city centre within six weeks.

The third man who died on June 8 was also found on Lower Oliver Plunkett Street and it prompted accusations that the Government has been ignoring the homelessness crisis.

