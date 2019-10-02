News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

HIQA finds little progress on increasing medication safety in hospitals

HIQA finds little progress on increasing medication safety in hospitals
By Jess Casey
Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 05:58 PM

Learning from the recent approach to tackling the threat posed by superbugs could be the key to improving other areas of patient safety, according to the health services watchdog.

Despite recent improvements, recurring issues continue to hamper the delivery of the best hospital care possible, according to HIQA's overview report on its monitoring of public acute hospitals during 2018.

Last year, the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) carried out 38 inspections in 36 public acute hospitals assessing the quality of care in specific areas of concern, including infection prevention and medication safety.

Inspectors found that while the enhanced national approach taken by the HSE in more recent times has played a significant role in tackling the increase of the superbug CPE (carbapenemase producing enterobacterales), little progress has been made on tackling medication safety.

Medication safety, the prevention of errors in the administration of medicine, can often be very serious and can result in a patient's death when harm does occur, according to HIQA.

"Medication safety has a near-universal impact on patients and therefore must be better prioritised across all Irish hospitals," said Sean Egan, head of healthcare at HIQA.

"Ensuring best practice in medication safety in hospitals warrants urgent and more ambitious attention at a national level within the HSE, similar to the approach being applied to managing CPE."

The watchdog visited 10 hospitals during the course of 2018 to specifically track medication safety, which has a "near-universal impact on patients."

Despite improvements in how a number of concerns are managed, inspectors repeatedly found widespread variations in medication safety programmes across hospitals.

READ MORE

One In Four: 'We will never know what happened to people we turned away' over lack of funds

HIQA also expressed concerns over the under-reporting of medicine safety incidents.

As last year was the third year implementing the medication safety programme, HIQA said it was discouraged to see that the pace of progress implementing improvements has remained slow in some hospitals.

Four hospitals were issued with ‘high-risk letters’ by HIQA due to limited progress on risks identified by inspectors.

One of these letters, sent to a hospital following its re-inspection, related to its inadequate storage of medications that needed refrigeration, as well as uncontrolled access to a treatment room in a paediatric area.

“The lack of progress made with medication safety in these three hospitals highlighted that improvements require long-term focus and investment.”

While HIQA believes more work is needed to fully respond to antibiotic resistance, it believes there is potential to share valuable lessons from the approach taken by the HSE in recent times to managing CPE nationally.

"In particular, important and positive lessons can be drawn from how targeted national coordination and leadership within the HSE was deployed to more comprehensively face this threat. Such an approach is worthy of further consideration as part of ongoing efforts to address other areas of known patient safety concern."

Hospitals and the HSE should consider adopting a similar national approach to medication safety as is currently being applied to managing CPE, the report recommends.

More on this topic

HIQA find 'significant gaps' in complaints procedure at Co Clare hospiceHIQA find 'significant gaps' in complaints procedure at Co Clare hospice

Faeces and broken glass observed in HSE-run residential care homes, Hiqa findsFaeces and broken glass observed in HSE-run residential care homes, Hiqa finds

Inspectors raise 'significant safeguarding concerns' at home for people with disabilitiesInspectors raise 'significant safeguarding concerns' at home for people with disabilities

Data protection breaches and unvetted staff among issues discovered by inspectors at HSE-run facilitiesData protection breaches and unvetted staff among issues discovered by inspectors at HSE-run facilities


hiqahospitalsmedicineTOPIC: Hiqa

More in this Section

Freddie Thompson challenge against 'unbearable' prison conditions adjourned at last minuteFreddie Thompson challenge against 'unbearable' prison conditions adjourned at last minute

'Affordable bus prices' coming to West Cork as private company provide alternative to Bus Éireann'Affordable bus prices' coming to West Cork as private company provide alternative to Bus Éireann

'It's not promising': Varadkar to speak with Johnson today'It's not promising': Varadkar to speak with Johnson today

Govt secures €530m to gain access to Europe's energy gridGovt secures €530m to gain access to Europe's energy grid


Lifestyle

Combating sleepless nights is possible, but as nutrition expert Rob Hobson tells Liz Connor, there’s an art to it.Nutritionist Rob Hobson battled insomnia for years – here’s how he finally managed to fix his sleep

At the beach and beyond, this Indian Ocean island is a breath of fresh air, says Priya Joshi.This is why life in Mauritius really is a breeze

North Clare and its Burren landscape is a barren, yet breath taking part of the country, writes Mimi Murray.Wild charm in craggy Clare - The best of the Burren

An Irish dubbing of the infamous film Salo, or the 120 Days of Sodom, is not an enjoyable experience for the audience. But that's precisely the point, writes Alan O'Riordan.Review: Irish dubbing of Salo not an enjoyable experience. But that's precisely the point

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »