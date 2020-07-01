'Hidden tragedy': Vulnerable with mild disability ‘confined in institutions’

Vulnerable people with mild intellectual disabilities are being preyed on sexually and financially in the community or locked away in unsuitable psychiatric hospital wards and nursing homes.

This cohort is slipping between underfunded disability and mental health services, neither of which fully protects them, according to Liam Quaide, a Green Party Councillor and a psychologist in Cork.

He is calling for the urgent provision of supported residential facilities in Cork and nationwide to address this problem.

“It’s a human rights issue," he said. "There’s a complete lack of residential services for people with intellectual disabilities so people are left languishing in psychiatric wards where their condition worsens.

“People in their 30s and 40s, who have potential to rehabilitate, are also transferred to nursing homes where young people have very little stimulation and they can deteriorate quickly.

“It’s a hidden tragedy. These people don’t have a voice.

“And when people are out on their own, they can be ruthlessly exploited, sexually and financially. If people with this level of vulnerability are living without support - like if their parents have passed on or are estranged - they’re living with risks. And with the best will in the world, clinicians are still unable to find them suitable residential facilities.

"The system makes no sense on any level.”

Mr Quaide welcomed the appointment of Green Party colleague Roderic O’Gorman as Minister for Disabilities, saying that “Roderic O’Gorman cares deeply about human rights and this is a human rights issue."

Appropriate residential facilities already exist for people with moderate learning disabilities or mental health difficulties in which three people live in a house with full time care staff, Mr Quaide said. Here they can pursue training or employment opportunities and learn to integrate into the community.

But those with mild intellectual disabilities or mental health difficulties do not currently qualify for this support.

“It’s very obvious what’s needed. Funding for these houses," Mr Quaide said. "It basically comes down to a lack of money.

“Some people would flourish if they were living in an intellectual disability service, finding meaningful goals, pursuing courses, securing a job, forming relationships.

“We’re not reinventing the wheel. If these people had a slightly lower IQ or more chronic and enduring mental health difficulties they could access services. So we just need a similar model extended to those with mild intellectual disabilities so that they too have the capacity to live a meaningful life."

He said that someone with a mild intellectual disability would be "quite impaired and may struggle with social understanding" but they could work in a job that was not cognitively demanding.

"But if you combine that intellectual disability with a mental health difficulty - like severe anxiety - it can be serious," he said.

Mr Quaide requested statistical information from the Departments of Disability and Mental Health on how many people could be in this vulnerable category but he was “stonewalled”. He was told by the Department of Disability that the request breached data protection, which he said was "concerning" and "clearly not the case."

He plans to re-address his queries to the HSE.