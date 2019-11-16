Here's where last night's €500,000 winning EuroMillions ticket was sold

EuroMillions players in Dublin are being urged to check their tickets after someone scooped the top prize in last night's Plus draw.

The €500,000 winning ticket was sold at the Spawell Autostop service station on the Tallaght Road in Dublin 6W.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on Friday, the day of the draw.

The numbers drawn were: 01, 06, 32, 36, 44.

Martin Gacal, manager of the winning store, said: "The excitement in-store is unbelievable this morning.

"As word gets around the area about the win, we have been inundated with people dropping in to check their tickets.

"We are situated on a busy road and we have lots of commuters passing by each and every day so the winner could literally be anybody.

"Whoever the winner is, we wish them all the best of luck and we hope that they enjoy their new found fortune."

So far in 2019, there have been 28 winners of the €500,000 EuroMillion Plus top prize in Ireland.

2019 could be a record-breaking year for top prizes won in the EuroMillions Plus game.

In 2017 there was a record of 31 winners of the €500,000 top prize.