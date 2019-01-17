Here is when you will be able to see the 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' this weekend

Stargazers in Ireland will be able to see a total lunar eclipse and a supermoon this month.

The astronomical phenomena, which will also be visible in North and South America, Africa and parts of Western Europe will be the last such event until 2022.

For those in Europe and Africa, the total eclipse will unfold shortly before sunrise on Monday, January 21. For those in North and South America, the eclipse can be viewed at the beginning or in the middle of Sunday night.

The full Moon will be in the Earth's shadow from 3.34am Irish Time to 6.51am Irish Time.

When the eclipse begins, a shadow will move in from the left, as if taking a bite out of the Moon.

The total eclipse will last about an hour, beginning at 4.41am Irish Time, according to NASA.

During the eclipse, the Moon will still be visible, but in a shade of red. That's why a lunar eclipse is often called a "blood Moon."

Many cultures had myths of some creature temporarily swallowing the moon and the January full moon is often called the Wolf Moon, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

It may date back to Native American tribes and early colonial times in the US when wolves would howl outside villages.