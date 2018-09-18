Latest: Wind warning upgraded to Status Orange for 13 counties

Update 10.16am: Met Éireann has upgraded its wind warning to a status orange for 13 counties.

Counties along the west coast and the north east have been given the upgraded warning, ahead of the arrival of Storm Ali on Wednesday.

The counties affected are Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry.

A yellow wind warning remains for the rest of the country, which is valid from tomorrow morning.

Status Orange - Wind warning for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry Valid from Wednesday 19 September 2018 05:00 to Wednesday 19 September 2018 13:00 See details here https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt#StormAli pic.twitter.com/a4luYFkhiY — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 18, 2018

Winds are expected to reach speeds of 65 to 80km/hr with gusts of 110 to 120km/hr.

The gardaí are urging drivers to exercise caution.

"We are appealing to drivers to drive to the weather conditions. Allow extra time when planning your journey and arrive safe,” urged Assistant Commissioner David Sheahan.

Earlier: Heavy overnight rain as wind warning issued for Wednesday

Update 8.03am: Storm Helene has brought heavy rain to parts of the west and north-west overnight.

Met Éireann say there was a risk of some local flooding in Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

Meanwhile, a warning for strong winds has been issued for tomorrow with areas in the south, west and north due to be worst affected.

Wind Warning Issued for Wednesday Status: Yellow Location: Nationwide Valid: Wed 5am to Wed 5pmhttps://t.co/b24grJkqcb pic.twitter.com/nH6PVL95Gx — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 17, 2018

Digital Desk