News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'He returns now to his beloved Florrie': Larry Gogan dies age 81

'He returns now to his beloved Florrie': Larry Gogan dies age 81
By Denise O’Donoghue
Tuesday, January 07, 2020 - 08:03 AM

Veteran RTÉ broadcaster Larry Gogan has died. He was 81.

Larry worked in RTÉ radio for over 50 years.

He was part of the original line-up for Radio 2, which later became RTÉ 2fm, in 1979.

"Larry was a huge part of the foundation on which 2FM was built – he was, arguably, the greatest music DJ in Irish broadcasting history; that gorgeous voice; that genius with a link; that love for the music," said Dan Healy, Head of RTÉ 2FM.

"Larry won all the major radio awards in Ireland but over and above them all he had the one that mattered most: universal popularity.

Everyone loved Larry, and we’ll all miss him deeply.

Larry presented The Golden Hour up until February 2014 and was famous for both his "Just a Minute Quiz" and his l legendary catchphrases, including the line "They didn't really suit you".

On 8 January 2019, he moved from 2FM to RTÉ Gold - he presented his last programme on 2FM on Thursday 31 January.

"Larry Gogan was a legend, and a genuine national institution," said RTÉ Director General, Dee Forbes.

Larry Gogan in 1986
Larry Gogan in 1986

"He transcended generations – whether it was a hilarious moment on the Just a Minute Quiz, the breakneck countdown of the weekly top 40, or the first play of a Christmas song – Larry didn’t just preserve these traditions, he created them.

"Legendary, cross-generational, universally popular: The Golden Hour and the “Just a Minute Quiz” were national institutions, just the like the man himself.

He returns now to his beloved Florrie - we are the poorer for his loss, but the richer for having known this gentleman of the airwaves.

Larry met his wife Florrie when she was 15. Both their fathers ran newspaper shops in Dublin. They were engaged two years later and married when she was 21. Florrie died in January 2002.

A Jacob’s winner, he was also awarded the IRMA Honours Award "in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Irish music", and the Industry Award at the 2007 Meteor Awards.

"Larry Gogan defined the Irish popular music scene for decades; he advocated for Irish artists and Irish music throughout his career, meaning he was respected not only by audiences, but by musicians too," said RTÉ's Director of Content, Jim Jennings.

"This, in many ways, was his unique quality: he was loved by the listener, and loved by the artist. Larry’s legacy will endure in popular culture and the popular imagination for decades to come."

He is survived by his five children - Gerard, Orla, Grainne, David and Sinead - and 12 grandchildren.

READ MORE

Marian Finucane funeral to take place today

More on this topic

Larry Gogan on turning down the BBC and the truth about some of those Just a Minute quiz answersLarry Gogan on turning down the BBC and the truth about some of those Just a Minute quiz answers


Larry GoganTOPIC: Larry Gogan

More in this Section

Dublin City Council intending to repossess Iveagh MarketsDublin City Council intending to repossess Iveagh Markets

Taoiseach stops short of condemning US attack on IranTaoiseach stops short of condemning US attack on Iran

Research by two Cork students suggests teens may lose their emotional intelligence as they get olderResearch by two Cork students suggests teens may lose their emotional intelligence as they get older

Proposal to ban sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2030 ‘unrealistic’Proposal to ban sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2030 ‘unrealistic’


Lifestyle

With the legendary broadcaster finishing on 2fm tomorrow, he tells Marjorie Brennan about his career highlights and that famous ‘Just A Minute’ myth.Larry Gogan on turning down the BBC and the truth about some of those Just a Minute quiz answers

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »