'He returns now to his beloved Florrie': Larry Gogan dies age 81

Veteran RTÉ broadcaster Larry Gogan has died. He was 81.

Larry worked in RTÉ radio for over 50 years.

He was part of the original line-up for Radio 2, which later became RTÉ 2fm, in 1979.

"Larry was a huge part of the foundation on which 2FM was built – he was, arguably, the greatest music DJ in Irish broadcasting history; that gorgeous voice; that genius with a link; that love for the music," said Dan Healy, Head of RTÉ 2FM.

"Larry won all the major radio awards in Ireland but over and above them all he had the one that mattered most: universal popularity.

Everyone loved Larry, and we’ll all miss him deeply.

Larry presented The Golden Hour up until February 2014 and was famous for both his "Just a Minute Quiz" and his l legendary catchphrases, including the line "They didn't really suit you".

On 8 January 2019, he moved from 2FM to RTÉ Gold - he presented his last programme on 2FM on Thursday 31 January.

"Larry Gogan was a legend, and a genuine national institution," said RTÉ Director General, Dee Forbes.

Larry Gogan in 1986

"He transcended generations – whether it was a hilarious moment on the Just a Minute Quiz, the breakneck countdown of the weekly top 40, or the first play of a Christmas song – Larry didn’t just preserve these traditions, he created them.

"Legendary, cross-generational, universally popular: The Golden Hour and the “Just a Minute Quiz” were national institutions, just the like the man himself.

He returns now to his beloved Florrie - we are the poorer for his loss, but the richer for having known this gentleman of the airwaves.

Larry met his wife Florrie when she was 15. Both their fathers ran newspaper shops in Dublin. They were engaged two years later and married when she was 21. Florrie died in January 2002.

A Jacob’s winner, he was also awarded the IRMA Honours Award "in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Irish music", and the Industry Award at the 2007 Meteor Awards.

"Larry Gogan defined the Irish popular music scene for decades; he advocated for Irish artists and Irish music throughout his career, meaning he was respected not only by audiences, but by musicians too," said RTÉ's Director of Content, Jim Jennings.

"This, in many ways, was his unique quality: he was loved by the listener, and loved by the artist. Larry’s legacy will endure in popular culture and the popular imagination for decades to come."

He is survived by his five children - Gerard, Orla, Grainne, David and Sinead - and 12 grandchildren.

We are deeply saddened to announce the death of our dear friend & colleague Larry Gogan. RIP Larry x pic.twitter.com/fDgxweM00I January 7, 2020