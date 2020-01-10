Harris tells HSE to save air ambulance after funds run out

Health Minister Simon Harris has told the HSE to save the Irish Community Rapid Response air ambulance.

It is the first indication the State may bail the charity out since the ICRR warned in December it will ground the service if it doesn’t get a large injection of cash.

Although the National Ambulance Service (NAS) provides medical staff and co-ordinates the taskings, the charity needs €2m a year to fund helicopters, pilots, fuel, and an airbase.

But funds have run out and the charity is struggling to get the public to donate the massive amount of money it needs to pay for the service.

While Mr Harris has called on the HSE to help the charity out, it is not a forgone conclusion that it will.

The Irish Examiner has learned the service-level agreement the charity signed with the NAS states that if ICRR runs out of cash, the HSE will not be “liable”.

It has also emerged that in order to get the agreement signed in the first place, the charity told health chiefs it had wealthy “benefactors” who would fund the air ambulance.

It has emerged a funding appeal by the charity has only raised a fraction of the €400,000 it needs.

When it launched a GoFundMe fundraising campaign last week, organisers insisted the service would have to be grounded in two weeks if it couldn’t raise the money.

The Department of Health officials say they only agreed the NAS would partner with the charity after they received assurances the charity could fund itself.

A health spokesperson said: “At the outset, ICRR proposed the introduction of a Munster Helicopter Emergency Medical Service in partnership with the NAS.

“Assurances were given that the charitable model was sustainable and that the ICRR had a number of benefactors who would support the charity for the first few years while the service evolved.

“The NAS agreed to enter into a partnership arrangement with the ICRR by providing communication and clinical supports and the necessary funding to secure same was secured. The minister regrets this financial shortfall has now manifested.

“During Budget 2020 discussions, there was no indication given that the charity was not achieving sufficient income to maintain service delivery. It is important to state the arrangement agreed with the NAS was a partnership arrangement.

“The service-level agreement signed by both parties makes it clear that in the event that charitable donations fall short of what is required, the HSE will not be liable to maintain the service.

“The minister has, however, asked the NAS to work with the ICRR to examine these matters to ensure every effort is made to protect service provision,” said the health spokesperson

As of 2.30pm yesterday, 223 donors had donated €7,664 via the GoFundMe page, up on the €6,424 donated by 3.45pm Tuesday.

The charity says it has received more than double that amount in direct contributions, bringing the total raised to over €18,000.

A HSE spokesperson said: “The NAS cannot comment on any funding arrangements or issues the charity may have.”