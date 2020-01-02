Harris ‘appalled’ by video images of maternity hospital protest

Health Minister Simon Harris has said he is pressing ahead with plans to introduce exclusion zones around maternity hospitals after tweeting that he was “appalled” at new video images of a New Year’s Day protest outside the National Maternity Hospital.

The minister was responding to a tweet posted by Mary Higgins, an obstetrician and maternal fetal medicine specialist, of what appeared to be a crowd of more than two dozen people outside the NMH hospital on Holles St, Dublin.

In the tweet, she tagged Mr Harris and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and said the protesters were “beneath the windows of a postnatal ward, in front if people leaving after a miscarriage, with small coffins, crosses and unsavoury images”.

Mr Harris responded: “Appalled to see. I don’t wonder why we need it at all. Have been engaging with Attorney General, Gardai & service providers about how best to bring it in in a manner that is constitutional etc. Can assure you I am committed to it and will be meeting cross party on it this month”.

Last July, the minister had referred to his desire to have exclusion zones placed around maternity hospitals and was discussing proposals having had discussions with gardaí and the AG.

That also followed a number of protests outside maternity units, with Mr Harris at the time condemning those protests as “insensitive” and stating “there is existing legislation in place to protect them and to protect patients”.

The issue of protests has come to the fore following the May 2018 passing of the referendum to remove the constitutional ban on abortion, and the subsequent introduction of legislation allowing abortion services to provided through GPs, family planning services, maternity units, and hospitals.

Recent figures show more than 12,000 calls in the first 11 months of this last year to the HSE freephone line for people seeking information about unplanned pregnancies.