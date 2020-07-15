Hammer blow as pubs to stay closed until August 10

Pubs not serving food will not be allowed open until August 10 after the Government delayed the lifting of the Covid restrictions.

Ministers are meeting in Dublin Castle to formally approve the delay to phase 4 of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Irish Examiner understands that the wearing of face coverings is expected to be made compulsory in shops and other indoor public spaces.

Ministers alarmed by an increase in the instances of the virus have decided to roll back some previous easing of restrictions, and reduce the number of people currently allowed to gather together indoors.

Ministers have confirmed that the planned move to the fourth and final phase of the plan to ease coronavirus restrictions will not now take place on July 20.

As a result, all pubs which do not serve a “substantial meal” to customers will now remain closed until August 10.

The Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) described the decision to delay the opening at "shocking" and a "hammer blow".

VFI Chief Executive Padraig Cribben said: “This is a shocking decision not to proceed with the planned reopening of pubs and will be a hammer blow to thousands of pubs and their local communities around the country.

“We are in a situation where restaurants and pubs already open are having to cope with larger crowds.

"Opening all pubs would allow for better social distancing and reduce the risk of infection.

“Publicans are reeling from this news.

"They did everything asked of them by remaining shut for over four months and our members had a reasonable expectation the sector would reopen next Monday.

"All other phases went smoothly so to now tell publicans they can’t open like the rest of the hospitality sector makes little sense.

This is a decision made by politicians who appear divorced from reality about life in rural Ireland.

Senior government sources have also said that concerns around foreign tourists entering Ireland mean the current guidance advising against non-essential overseas travel is due to be extended.

Regulations requiring people to wear face coverings on public transport came into force on Monday, with fines of up to €2,500, or six months’ imprisonment, for those who fail to comply.

The union representing retail workers has called for the introduction of compulsory face coverings for customers in shops and supermarkets.

The Mandate trade union said an agreed protocol drawn up in consultation with government should be put in place for the mandatory wearing of face coverings.

Mandate general secretary John Douglas said it was “ imperative we act collectively to ascertain the exact high level of risk posed to shop workers in Ireland by the spread of coronavirus, as well as acting swiftly to ensure mandatory face covering measures are implemented and compliance ensured for the protection of shop workers health”.