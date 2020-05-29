Half of people failed to recognise Covid-19 symptoms and understood need to self-isolate

Almost half of people failed to recognise Covid-19 symptoms, in a controlled experiment conducted by the ESRI.

While the majority understood that people with a fever or dry cough should self-isolate, just 49% of people understood this is also the case for sore throats, fatigue, or aches and pains.

The study, conducted during April by the ESRI's Behavioural Research Unit, presented 500 members of the public with different scenarios and asked them to judge whether the situation required self-isolation.

People were more likely to say that someone who was asymptomatic but had been in contact with a suspected case of Covid-19 should self-isolate, than someone with flu-like symptoms who had not had such contact.

The public health guidelines are clear that people with any flu-like symptoms are required to self-isolate.

"Self-isolation will continue to be a vital part of the battle against Covid-19 in coming months, so we need people to understand when it is needed," said Pete Lunn, head of the ESRI’s Behavioural Research Unit.

"Our study shows that while understanding in relation to primary symptoms is good, the message about less common symptoms has not yet been fully absorbed."

The authors of the report say the result is a surprise as the study came during a period when Ireland was being subjected to significant media coverage about symptoms and the need to self-isolate if any flu-like symptoms were being displayed.

The two scenarios tested involved an individual described as “tired, achy all over, and has a blocked nose” and another who was “feeling achy, has a sore throat, and is generally a bit under the weather”.

A substantial proportion of participants thought these individuals did not need to self-isolate and had less reason to do so than individuals who were asymptomatic but had been in contact with a suspected case.

Among the reasons for such confusion is that people simply under-estimated the risk attached to familiar cold and flu-like symptoms, the report concludes.

The study was actually examining a range of communications techniques to improve decision making regarding self-isolation. It found simple diagrams, such as decision trees, improved decision making and would be more likely to help people feel they could cope with self-isolation if required to do so.

Findings from the study have now been incorporated into the Department of Health social media campaign and have been promoted by the Department through its online channels.