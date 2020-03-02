Half of parents consider stopping work due to childcare cost

Almost half of parents questioned in a new survey have considered giving up work because of the cost of childcare.

The survey of 500 women also found that while almost 12% had experienced some form of online abuse or harassment, almost half chose to ignore it and just one-in-five reported it to the relevant website, its operator, or the gardaí.

The online survey was conducted on behalf of business group Network Ireland.

According to the survey, 49.3% reported that the cost of childcare had made them consider giving up work.

Regarding work pressures, 77.49% of women said they deal with work-related emails and calls outside of working hours.

It also showed that 47% of those questioned reported feeling discriminated against in the workplace because of their gender.

In terms of healthcare, 87% of those surveyed said they felt overwhelmed at times by the pressures of modern life and more than one-in-four said they feel this way every day, while 42% said it occurred on a weekly basis.

More than 60% of respondents said they have put off addressing their own health concerns because of cost.

The survey also showed that 11.81% of women said they have been the victim of online abuse or harassment.

But of those, around 20% reported their experience while 46% chose to ignore it.

The president of Network Ireland, Louisa Meehan, said: “The fact that so many women consider leaving work because of the cost of having their children cared for is distressing.

This is not a choice women in Ireland should have to make. More must be done to support them to continue in their jobs, which 92% of respondents said they like, while ensuring they have access to good childcare.

“Having children is not a reason to hold women back from progressing their careers — it sends out the wrong message to women and to their families.

“Nearly 90% say they feel overwhelmed at times, and over a quarter of those face it on a daily basis — where are the supports for these women?

“Additional government resources must now be put into helping women cope with the many demands on their talents and resilience,” said Ms Meehan.

The survey has been released ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8.

Network Ireland has already held its annual event marking the date at Tulfarris House in Blessington, Co Wicklow.