Growing concern over our energy use

The average household is spending €112 on home energy costs every month.

They are also spending a further €113 on fuel for transport, and almost half of people are unaware that they already pay a carbon tax.

These are among the findings of the first Offshore Energy Index, a survey commissioned by the Irish Offshore Operators’ Association (IOOA) and conducted by iReach Insights.

The survey, which includes over 1,000 responses, measures energy use, awareness about conservation, and supply.

The association, which represents companies with licences to explore and produce gas and oil off the Irish coast, said that the index is aimed at informing debate about future energy needs, as well as help to meet climate change commitments.

The survey revealed that Irish people have a rising sense of concern about energy use and sources, and that more people are now taking steps to mitigate their use. However, even more can be done, according to IOOA.

Some 85% of respondents claimed they take steps to save energy at home, with 92% of those over 55 likely to do so.

More than half (57%) said they do this by doing washing or drying at off-peak hours, while 46% say they use pre-set timers for heating and 36% do so for hot water.

Some 15% use smart home tech for lighting and 10% do so for heating.

The index also reported a high level of concern over energy security.

Global events such as Brexit are increasing worries about energy prices and supply, with three quarters of respondents describing themselves as either concerned or very concerned.

Nine out of 10 said Ireland should try to secure its own energy.

Mandy Johnston, IOOA CEO, said there is a lack of awareness about the source of Irish power, with 57% of people unaware that Ireland gets 40% of its natural gas from the Kinsale Head and Corrib fields.

Almost half of respondents (49%) did not know that they currently pay a carbon tax, which raised a total of €431m last year.

The index also found that there are an estimated 6.2m unused or replaced smartphones and devices lying idle in homes which have not been recycled.

More than one third of people said they had at least one unused device, with one-fifth of people having at least two. The index estimates that the number of unused devices which could be recycled is equal to the number that are in regular use in the country.

Responding to the findings, Ms Johnston said that people need to start recycling unused devices.

“A generation which grew up learning to turn off the immersion is continuing to show leadership on energy conservation. The steps they are taking to not only reduce bills, but ensure that our precious energy resources can last longer.

“However, with one in four younger adults still not saving, there is a lot of work to do to change personal habits and attitudes.

“Failure to repurpose or recycle mobile and smart devices which have been upgraded or replaced is something which requires immediate action."