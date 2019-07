The government's proposal to slash income tax will cost the state €2.3bn a year if it's fully implemented, an expert group says.

A single worker pays the higher rate of income tax of 40% on any income they have beyond €35,300 a year.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told delegates at the last Fine Gael Ard Fheis he wants to raise this threshold.

Under the plan, a single worker would pay tax at the 20% rate on income of up to 50,000 - and 100,000 .