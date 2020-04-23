Greens demand 7% carbon emissions cut if they are to enter government

Ensuring a 7% reduction in carbon emissions is a “red line” for the Green Party to enter government formation talks, its leader Eamon Ryan has said.

He said for the Green Party to participate in negotiations on a potential programme for government, “there are key issues arising from the document that we feel need to be addressed as a matter of urgency.”

As a result, the party has set out 17 questions under a number of headings and “would appreciate an individual response to each in order to provide the necessary clarity before any formal negotiations might take place,” Mr Ryan said in his letter to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

Mr Ryan acknowledged there are “differing views” within his party about going into government but said he is hopeful that Greens can go into power to help set the Green agenda over the next four or five years.

Mr Ryan, speaking at Leinster House said that strong leadership is required in negotiating the unprecedented health challenge of the present and the consequent economic challenge that will follow in its aftermath.

The threat of climate change and biodiversity loss requires similar urgent action with the same commitment, cooperation and ambition as any undertaken during the Covid-19 health crisis.

"Notwithstanding our mandate to take our place in a Government, we seek clarity that any potential coalition partners share such an understanding and look forward to your written response to our questions,” he said.

Mr Ryan said any potential Government formation will need to be fiscally responsible and underpin commitments with a realistic assessment of budgetary realities in the aftermath of the Covid-19 Crisis.

“We note a commitment in the joint framework document to increase Government borrowing for investment in public infrastructure while not increasing income taxes during the lifetime of the next Government. We note too an undertaking not to cut basic rates of social welfare and, while remaining mindful that there are many for whom their existing rates of social welfare payments are insufficient, this is welcome. We also note a promise to comply with the EU Fiscal Rules and the Stability and Growth Pact. Against the backdrop of a sudden, deep recession, we need clear and specific detail on how these four commitments, which seem mutually incompatible, maybe met,” Mr Ryan's letter said.

The Greens have said it is their view that the correct economic response to the crisis is to engage in a period of increased public borrowing, availing of funding from the European Green Deal and the European Investment Bank, to reverse the dramatic reduction in economic activity that has come with the social isolation measures required to fight Covid-19.

“Such borrowing should be used to invest in a universal healthcare system, active and sustainable transport modes, and education and housing infrastructure in a way that drives towards the decarbonisation of our economy,” Mr Ryan said.

“Supports for businesses that are in difficulty because of the Covid-19 crisis should not go to polluting industries and should target small and medium Irish enterprises. We should use this period of change to advance the next phase of our economic development which should involve the building of a larger and more sustainable domestic enterprise sector. All public investment should be subject to the implementation of Green Public Procurement (GPP), thereby lowering embedded energy and carbon emissions,” he added.

Mr Ryan said any potential Government formation involving the Green Party will need to undertake radical action on energy efficiency and energy generation. It will also need to tackle the housing and homelessness crisis head on, and to accept the responsibility of the State to appropriately house its people.

Its letter said any potential Government formation involving the Green Party will need to place social justice at its very core.

Any new Programme for Government needs to encompass a social dialogue as advocated by Social Justice Ireland, to include all sections of our communities in the development of this new social contract.

The Green Party letter said:

We must commit to an anti-poverty based approach towards animating autonomous community and rural development underpinned by the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The fee and dividend carbon pricing policy is the most effective and fairest way to reduce carbon emissions. It is progressive, ensuring the vast majority of households will earn more than they will spend.

As we recover from the COVID-19 Crisis, the party said the country must ensure that the most vulnerable in society are protected in any measures adopted. “We must recognise that the Direct Provision system fails to fully respect the rights to privacy and human dignity of individuals placed in these centres. This new social contract must also reflect the scale of change required to meet our climate ambition and set out a framework for a Just Transition,” Mr Ryan said.

“Any potential Government formation involving the Green Party will need to undertake radical and ambitious action on biodiversity loss and the collapse of our ecosystems. Any potential Government formation involving the Green Party will need to prioritise improving the quality of life for all our citizens,” he said.

The 17 Questions the Green Party has asked of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil: 1. Will you commit to an average annual reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of at least 7%?

2. Will you commit to an ambitious programme of development of, and investment where necessary in, renewable energy infrastructure including off-shore wind, grid and interconnector upgrades and community energy projects?

3. Will you commit to ending the issue of exploration licences for offshore gas exploration?

4. Will you commit to ceasing the construction of new fossil fuel infrastructure, particularly LNG import terminals that could allow the entry of unconventional liquefied natural gas into the Irish energy mix?

5. Will you commit to the exclusive provision of public housing, social housing and cost rental housing on public lands?

6. Will you commit to prioritising urban renewal in line with a 'Town Centre First' model?

7. Will you commit to a comprehensive deep retrofit programme as part of a programme for government?

8. Will you commit to convening a social dialogue process representative of all key stakeholders with a view to developing of a new social contract?

9. Will you commit to working towards ending the Direct Provision system and replacing it with a not-for-profit system based on accommodation provided through existing or new approved housing bodies?

10. Will you commit to setting us on a clear and certain path to meeting our UN obligation to spend 0.7% of our national income on Overseas Development Aid?

11. Will you commit to the development of a national land use plan which will inform both the new national economic plan and the new social contract?

12. Will you commit to rebalancing our transport infrastructure spend, dedicating at least 20% of infrastructure expenditure in transport to cycling and walking and ensuring that other public transport infrastructure investment is allocated at least two-thirds of the remaining infrastructure budget?

13. Will you commit to establishing a trial of Universal Basic Income (UBI) within the lifetime of the next Government?

14. Will you commit to the revision of the existing National Development Plan so that we can meet our New Social Contract goals and climate change targets?

15. Will you commit to a review of the State's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, undertaken by the Oireachtas, to enable us to learn lessons for the future?

16. Will you provide a clear and detailed analysis of how your Joint Framework Document is to be financed?

17. Will you commit to publishing and implementing a Green Procurement Policy?