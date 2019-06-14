Green welcome for Fianna Fáil’s wild proposal

Politicians always like to keep an ear to the ground but they could be getting even closer to nature if Micheál Martin gets his way.

The Fianna Fáil leader wants the Dáil to go wild.

Taking inspiration from University College Cork who have created a home for insects, bees and other wildlife, Mr Martin has suggested the pristine lawn in front of Leinster House be let grow into a wildflower meadow.

Mr Martin told the Irish Examiner: “All across the country people are trying to do their bit to protect biodiversity and encourage pollinators. For a while now, I’ve been looking at the Merrion Lawn and wondering why we mightn’t replant that with Irish wildflowers and create a bit of a sanctuary in the city centre.

“If the national parliament can demonstrate to people that handing over lawn to wildflowers is worthwhile, it might act as something of an example,”

Mr Martin said he hopes that representatives from all parties in the Oireachtas would get behind the idea.

But some may be concerned the meadowland may provide a sanctuary for political rivals to lie waiting for them in the long-grass.

Mr Martin added that he would be contacting the Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghaíl with a view to ditching the lawn mowers and strimmers.

Mr Ó Fearghal last night said he would discuss the matter with the OPW who are responsible for the grounds.

“We will look at it and would certainly consider it,” he said.

The plan was welcomed by Green Party leader Eamon Ryan who went further by suggesting bird boxes be installed on the scaffolding currently encasing Leinster House.