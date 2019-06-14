News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Green welcome for Fianna Fáil’s wild proposal

By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Friday, June 14, 2019 - 06:30 AM

Politicians always like to keep an ear to the ground but they could be getting even closer to nature if Micheál Martin gets his way.

The Fianna Fáil leader wants the Dáil to go wild.

Taking inspiration from University College Cork who have created a home for insects, bees and other wildlife, Mr Martin has suggested the pristine lawn in front of Leinster House be let grow into a wildflower meadow.

Mr Martin told the Irish Examiner: “All across the country people are trying to do their bit to protect biodiversity and encourage pollinators. For a while now, I’ve been looking at the Merrion Lawn and wondering why we mightn’t replant that with Irish wildflowers and create a bit of a sanctuary in the city centre.

“If the national parliament can demonstrate to people that handing over lawn to wildflowers is worthwhile, it might act as something of an example,”

Mr Martin said he hopes that representatives from all parties in the Oireachtas would get behind the idea.

But some may be concerned the meadowland may provide a sanctuary for political rivals to lie waiting for them in the long-grass.

Mr Martin added that he would be contacting the Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghaíl with a view to ditching the lawn mowers and strimmers.

Mr Ó Fearghal last night said he would discuss the matter with the OPW who are responsible for the grounds.

“We will look at it and would certainly consider it,” he said.

The plan was welcomed by Green Party leader Eamon Ryan who went further by suggesting bird boxes be installed on the scaffolding currently encasing Leinster House.

More on this topic

Going wild with animal-centred summer days out

Extinct flightless bird ‘comes back to life after evolving for second time’

Several animals injured after fire at National Reptile Zoo in Co Kilkenny

Cameras attached to sharks in South Africa reveal ‘spectacular’ footage

TOPIC: Wildlife

More in this Section

Woman on temporary release stole clothes

Man due in court in connection with fatal O'Connell St stabbing

Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Co Longford

Home Economics and Religion papers challenge Junior Cert students


Lifestyle

On the record: Maradona's life laid bare in new documentary

Who’s afraid of the big bad wolf?

Ask Audrey: It's a shame to fly so far to see a dangerous wasteland – particularly when you live so close to Carrigaline

Dear Dad: Love letters to the old man on Father's Day

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

    • 7
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 35
    • 38
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »