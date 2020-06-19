Green Party will continue to 'fight hard' says Catherine Martin

Green Party deputy leader, Catherine Martin, says that when the Taoiseach changes there will be an opportunity to renegotiate the terms of the programme for government.

In the meantime, the Green Party will conduct internal analysis every two to three months to monitor how policies are being implemented, she said.

Ms Martin also reiterated her concern that there are a number of Independent TDs who “have a different ethos” and are in conflict with the Green Party’s principles. No one should have preferential access to Ministers, she said.

If a single TD seeks information they should have equal access to members of the Cabinet, she added.

Ms Martin refused to discuss the leadership of the Green Party, saying that is a matter for after a decision is made on the Programme for Government.

The Dublin-Rathdown representative defended her decision to support the document, saying she believes it is better to be within government where there is the potential to make change: “The country needs stability. There is great uncertainty for us as a nation and as a planet.”

The Green Party will continue to “fight hard” and she said they will continue to bring the fight to government, to continue to challenge at all times.

Ms Martin talked about her husband Francis Noel Duffy's differing stance, she joked it is "interesting times in our house", but that it is all part of healthy debate.

Deputy Duffy was among a group of party members who abstained on the vote.

“We agreed to disagree”.

It is presumptuous to think that two TDs in same party would think the same way just because they are married, she added. Their discussions are vibrant, she said. They are united as a family and will act in the best interests of the party.

No matter what the result of the party’s vote on going into government, everyone would respect the result, she said.

"We will go into this government with eyes wide open if we go into government."

Meanwhile, Fine Gael MEP Séan Kelly says the Green Party has a 'once in a lifetime opportunity' to implement its environmental policies.

Mr Kelly says they will suffer in the next general election if they reject the deal and they “would be mad” not to take the chance.

Mr Kelly said on Newstalk: “In relation to the Greens, they have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to influence what government in a disproportionate manner to their size. They say we have 10 years to save the planet, the next five are going to be crucial. They have gotten an awful lot in the negotiations and I think they would be mad not to take the opportunity.”