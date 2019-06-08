Green Party spearheads five-year deal to move Dublin towards 'zero-carbon' status

The Green Party has secured an agreement intended to make Dublin a zero-carbon city by 2050.

The party's 10 councillors on Dublin City Council have signed a five-year deal to improve the environment. The deal is also signed by Labour, Fianna Fáil and Social Democrat councillors.

Newly elected Green Party councillor Michael Pidgeon said the "wide-ranging policy agreement" would help to move Dublin towards zero-carbon status.

A zero-carbon city would produce no more greenhouse gas emissions than it could off-set, for example by planting carbon-absorbing trees. Cities account for about 70% of the world's carbon dioxide emissions.

"Our main focus of course is climate change. We're going to have a specific committee to look at climate change," said Cllr Pidgeon.

"We have plans to retro-fit Council buildings (and) ensure energy efficiency in Council housing and develop transport policies that will de-carbonise Dublin.

"The plan is to make sure that by 2050, Dublin is a zero-carbon city."