News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Green Party MEP: 'Ireland shouldn't export live animals'

Green Party MEP: 'Ireland shouldn't export live animals'
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, December 21, 2019 - 09:28 PM

A Green Party MEP says the exportation of live animals to countries outside the EU "shouldn't be happening".

The European Parliament has been debating ways to improve the safety of animals transported to non-EU states.

It follows an incident last month when a vessel containing 14,500 sheep capsized off the coast of Romania, killing almost all of them.

Green Party MEP Grace O'Sullivan says instead, their meat should be processed in their home country before being sent abroad: "These live exports shouldn't be happening. The case in Romania, proves a point to an extent, but we know for years that it isn't a good way to bring animals, particularly in Ireland's case, from Ireland to Libya.

"Why wouldn't we process the meat in Ireland if we are exporting, and enable the jobs in Ireland and then send the meat abroad?"

READ MORE

'A beautiful girl with a permanent smile': Donegal nurse, 26, killed by fallen tree in Australia

More on this topic

Number of Irish vegetable farmers halves as falling prices make industry 'barely viable'Number of Irish vegetable farmers halves as falling prices make industry 'barely viable'

Cattle farmers blockade Dublin city centre as beef price row continuesCattle farmers blockade Dublin city centre as beef price row continues

Almost half of all burglary related claims occur between October and JanuaryAlmost half of all burglary related claims occur between October and January

Cormac MacConnell: Latest from the grass roots and doorstepsCormac MacConnell: Latest from the grass roots and doorsteps


TOPIC: Farming

More in this Section

Varadkar: I'm happy Verona Murphy didn't get elected Varadkar: I'm happy Verona Murphy didn't get elected

Leo's Brexit warning: 'The harder approach being taken by Boris Johnson is a risk to us'Leo's Brexit warning: 'The harder approach being taken by Boris Johnson is a risk to us'

Gardaí seize 34,000 illegally imported cigarettes in LongfordGardaí seize 34,000 illegally imported cigarettes in Longford

Taoiseach wants guarantee Fianna Fáil will back Govt in any confidence vote Taoiseach wants guarantee Fianna Fáil will back Govt in any confidence vote


Lifestyle

Welcome to Part I of The Munchies 2019, in which The Menu salutes some of the heroes and achievements of 2019. (Next week, Part II.)The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Ironically, as the world’s oceans increasingly bear the brunt of our environmental rampaging, seafood grows ever more popular and current trend du jour, ‘seacuterie’,nose-to-tail consumption of fish, including all manner of pickling, preservation and ageing techniques, is very much a conservationist response.Restaurant Review: Goldie in Cork city's Oliver Plunkett Street

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »