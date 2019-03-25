NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Green light for 250 new homes on Cork city's southside

By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Monday, March 25, 2019 - 06:03 PM

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light for the development of more than 250 new homes on the southside of Cork city.

Developers Westbrook Housing Company have been granted permission to construct 176 houses and 75 apartments at a site at Cooney's Lane in Grange, Co Cork.

The 9.9-hectare site is located approximately 1.8km south-west of the centre of Douglas and approximately 4.1km south of Cork city centre. It is adjacent to a number of other residential developments, including Ardfield housing estate to the east and Bellvue to the west.

As well as 251 homes, the development also includes plans for a creche and a wide range of public amenities, including

a kick about area, a basketball court, playgrounds, an amenity walkway along the southern and eastern boundaries of the proposed development, pocket parks, localised seating areas, garden parks, footpaths and cycle lanes

Developers noted that there is a bus stop 400m north of the site which is served by 58 connections to Cork city each day.

Each house will have two car parking spaces and there will be 93 spaces for the 75 apartments, equating to space for 438 cars.

The proposal was submitted directly to An Bord Pleanála under the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) scheme which allows developers to fasttrack the planning schedule of developments of more than 100 units.

