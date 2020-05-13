Govt to advise wearing of face coverings in busy shops and public transport

A public information campaign next week will advise the public to wear face coverings or masks on public transport and in shops as the country prepares to begin moving out of lockdown next week.

The Irish Examiner has learned that Health Minister Simon Harris told colleagues in a teleconference Fine Gael party meeting on Tuesday night that, with approval of health officials on the National Public Health Emergency Team, this would go ahead.

Nphet will make a decision on this on Thursday or Friday, with chief medical officer Tony Holohan already saying that any advice on facemasks should not see frontline workers competing for such equipment.

But the campaign is expected to advise people of the need to have face coverings as opposed to face masks, such as those worn by clinicians. Homemade face coverings will also be encouraged.

Mr Harris told TDs, MEPs and Senators that such face coverings could include ones purchased by the public or given out by supermarkets.

It will be recommended these be worn by the public when using Luas, bus, rail services or when in busy retail units. But it will not be law.

The correct wearing and disposal of the face coverings will also be explained as masks wrongly taken off by users may have collected the virus or droplets and could be a threat.

“There will have to be a big public awareness campaign. What is the quality (of masks)? How do you make them?” Mr Harris told party colleagues in the private meeting on Tuesday night.

Mr Harris pointed to existing videos online from doctors showing how face coverings are made and told his party colleagues the move would not see the Government provide everyone with face masks.

“We are talking about in certain circumstances that there might be a marginal benefit (in wearing them). And we are thinking around public transport and retail,” Mr Harris told colleagues, according to several Fine Gael sources who recounted his remarks.

The easing of restrictions next Monday is expected to see a significant increase in the use of public transport and the reopening of some shops.