Govt set to ease Covid-19 travel restrictions beyond 20km limit

People will be able to travel anywhere within their own county under plans to be announced today.

It is understood that Cabinet has agreed today to ease the planned travel restriction from the planned 20km to a county-wide travel zone.

The original plan for phase two was that people would be allowed to move 20 kilometres away from their homes.

However, there was concern that for people in more isolated rural areas it would mean little change from the last phase.

It is understood the Government has also approved scrapping the movement limit entirely from the end of June.

It is hoped that this allowance will allow people to access more public amenities and will boost parts of the economy.

The move will see the Government's advice shifting from "stay home" to "stay local".

READ MORE Ban on through traffic in Phoenix Park extended as pedestrians and cyclists use smaller roads

Cabinet is meeting today to decide whether or not Ireland will move to Phase 2 of the road map to opening the economy. It is understood this will happen, with a number of additional measures added in.

Also, there have been proposals to examine opening pubs and hotels earlier than planned in order to allow them to try to make some benefit of the summer season.

Adrian Cummins, CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, said all hospitality and tourism businesses should be allowed to open on June 29, as long as they can adhere to guidelines.

Those are among the major deviations from the roadmap plan originally announced.

People will be allowed to go into each other's homes from Monday in small, socially distanced groups.

It is expected playgrounds will re-open and that there will be announcements on summer camps and visitation to nursing homes.

It comes as 12 counties recorded no deaths linked to the virus in the last week.

New figures also show healthcare workers continue to make up nearly a third of all cases.

The latest information on Covid-19 deaths across the country also show that 13 counties have recorded less than five.

New figures published today by the CSO show Dublin, Cork, Galway and Kildare were the only counties to record more than 20 new cases in the last week of May.

Five counties - Donegal, Kerry, Leitrim, Sligo and Wexford - had no new cases in the last week.

This is the fourth week in a row that Kerry and Donegal have recorded less than 10 new cases, and the fifth week for Waterford.

Speaking last night, Health Minister Simon Harris said that it was important that people did not "get ahead of public health advice".

"People say it wouldn't do harm if I do this, but if everyone does it, there can be harm. The more movement there is, the more risk."

Mr Harris said that the cabinet was considering moves which would "give people a summer that they can look forward to".

A full announcement on the roadmap will come this afternoon.