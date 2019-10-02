News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Govt secures €530m to gain access to Europe's energy grid

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 03:10 PM

The Government has secured €530m in funding to help secure access to Europe's energy grid.

The Celtic Interconnector is an underground cable which will mean Ireland can access electricity from France.

At the moment, Ireland only has a connection with the UK.

The European Commission funding means Ireland will still have access to the EU's internal market after Brexit.

Communications Minister Richard Bruton said there will be a number of benefits.

He said: "This project will not only make our electricity system greener, it will also ensure that our electricity system is more secure and will mean that prices will be cheaper.

"So there is a win-win on all fronts."

Environmental watchdog boss says tackling climate change must include optimism for our future


