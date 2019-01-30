Govt accused of breaking promise that no homeless will sleep rough during deep freeze

The Government has been accused of breaking its promise to ensure no homeless person will sleep rough during this week's deep freeze after it was claimed 86 people were left on Dublin streets on Tuesday night.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy was forced to defend his Department's approach to the sudden slump in temperatures after it was claimed dozens of homeless people slept on the street while others in hostels were "turfed out" early the following morning.

As the cold snap began to descend on Ireland at the start of this week, Mr Murphy promised that no homeless person would be left without accommodation unless they refused the offer of help.

However, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald claimed the reality is this headline-grabbing promise has already been broken.

"Yesterday [Tuesday], the Minister for Housing came into the House and said that in light of the cold snap we are experiencing there is a place in emergency accommodation for everyone who needs one.

I want to bring to the Taoiseach's attention, therefore, some information that came my way from Inner City Helping Homeless, which reports that outreach volunteers found that there were no beds available by 11.30pm last night [Tuesday] for people who wanted them and that 86 people slept rough in Dublin last night.

"Not alone that, people have contacted my office to say that those who were in hostels last night were turfed out into the cold first thing this morning and are now sitting around in tents near Heuston Station.

"I am sure the Taosiesach will agree that is unacceptable.

"Can he move immediately to ensure there are beds available for those who need them and that those who need that accommodation are not turfed out at first light into freezing conditions," Ms McDonald told the Dáil.

Mr Murphy responded to the claim by saying "we have to be careful in addressing this situation with the cold weather initiative that is in place to make sure the information we are getting is accurate".

He added that in recent months the Government has put in place 200 extra "permanent new beds" for homeless people and 150 more emergency beds for those in need.

However, despite repeating "no one will be turned away" and rejecting claims people are being "turfed out onto the street", Mr Murphy did not respond directly to Ms McDonald's question:

"Is my figure wrong?".