News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Govt 'absolutely committed' to delivering Dunkettle Interchange upgrade despite delays

Govt 'absolutely committed' to delivering Dunkettle Interchange upgrade despite delays
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Tuesday, January 07, 2020 - 06:15 PM

The Government has said it is “absolutely committed” to delivering the Dunkettle Interchange upgrade despite considerable delays.

At a press conference in Dublin, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said there have been delays, the project is to be re-tendered, but that it will go ahead.

Construction on phase 2 of the major project is scheduled to begin later this year.

“The government and the National Transport Authority are absolutely committed to to the delivery of that project. Additional time was needed to allow the project to be re-tendered,” Mr Donohoe said.

“And that project is currently in the process now of being re-tendered.

We wanted to ensure that we could get the best value for the delivery of what I know is a really important project with the county and city of Cork.

The project, expected to cost up to €250 million, is seeking to reconfigure the current interchange to eliminate stoppages and allow free-flowing traffic.

The project includes changes to the N8, the N25 and the N40 and links to the R623 in Little Island and Burys Bridge in Dunkettle while also making provision for pedestrian and cyclist facilities.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland cited “worse-than- anticipated ground conditions and the consequent increase in scope” as the reason it will go back to the market to find a contractor to take on the construction stage of the process.

It said the funds to complete the project have been ringfenced and the value of the contract will be confirmed once the tendering process is complete.

However, it has been speculated recently that the estimated cost of the upgrade has spiralled from initial estimates of €100m to more than €170m.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said that Cork “is losing out as a result of this Government’s complete mismanagement of capital projects” and the latest delay “raises serious questions about the way this process has been handled”.

“This upgrade was promised over five years ago but has been plagued by missed deadlines and increasing costs,” Mr Martin said.

The transport minister must clarify the degree to which he believes savings will be made as a result of this decision.

"He must also outline how the project was allowed to reach this sorry stage when red flags had been raised at various stages of the process.”

More on this topic

Joe Gill: Visit to Cork City confirms why it is vying to be among the best places in world to investJoe Gill: Visit to Cork City confirms why it is vying to be among the best places in world to invest

Cork's Adam Idah scores hat-trick to guide Norwich into FA Cup fourth roundCork's Adam Idah scores hat-trick to guide Norwich into FA Cup fourth round

Air Ambulance faces being grounded in two weeks without donationAir Ambulance faces being grounded in two weeks without donation

Cork air ambulance at risk of temporary grounding due to funding shortfallCork air ambulance at risk of temporary grounding due to funding shortfall


Dunkettle InterchangeCorkCork cityTOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Governments poised to make public draft deal to restore StormontGovernments poised to make public draft deal to restore Stormont

'Our island’s history is complex' - Govt defers RIC event after 'disappointing response''Our island’s history is complex' - Govt defers RIC event after 'disappointing response'

'You cannot wave knives in front of people’s faces,' says judge as he orders man to stay away from neighbour'You cannot wave knives in front of people’s faces,' says judge as he orders man to stay away from neighbour

Micheál Martin rules out backing Government in Dáil votes amid rumours of early electionMicheál Martin rules out backing Government in Dáil votes amid rumours of early election


Lifestyle

With the dawn of a new decade and all this optimistic talk of what 2020 will bring, it’s easy to forget that we’re still smack bang in the middle of winter with a whole lot of cold weather to come before spring arrives.Berets to baker boys: the hottest hat trends for winter

While many people are hoping to get fit as part of a New Year resolution, tackling flabby and unfit bodies through exercise isn’t as easy as it sounds.Six common barriers to exercise – and how to overcome them

I’M becoming a bit of a Boris Johnson. You know the way he drops in obscure ancient Greek and Latin references as a sign that he has more money than you? Well, I’m at it now. (The references, not the money, in case you work for the Revenue.)Learner Dad: My son and I have a shared interest in leather mini-skirted heroes killing bad guys

THE past festive season was extra special for newly- weds Yvonne Coleman and James Twohig as it was on a December 26 night out that the couple first laid eyes on each other.Wedding of the Week: California dream for bride and groom

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »