Government urged to commit to major public housing programme

The Government is being urged to commit to a major public housing programme.

With one in 14 on the social housing list now in homeless accommodation the Simon Communities in Ireland say the state needs to go beyond the targets set out three years ago.

National spokesperson Wayne Stanley says dealing with the housing crisis requires two clear actions from the State.

"One is to commit to planning and the provision of 20,000 affordable cost rental homes across the country over the next five years," said Mr Stanley.

"And we are also looking for them, particularly the [Housing] Minister, to use his executive power to increase the allecations from housing stock that we have to those individuals and families that are experiencing homelessness."