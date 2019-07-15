News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Government urged to commit to major public housing programme

Government urged to commit to major public housing programme
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 15, 2019 - 07:05 AM

The Government is being urged to commit to a major public housing programme.

With one in 14 on the social housing list now in homeless accommodation the Simon Communities in Ireland say the state needs to go beyond the targets set out three years ago.

National spokesperson Wayne Stanley says dealing with the housing crisis requires two clear actions from the State.

"One is to commit to planning and the provision of 20,000 affordable cost rental homes across the country over the next five years," said Mr Stanley.

"And we are also looking for them, particularly the [Housing] Minister, to use his executive power to increase the allecations from housing stock that we have to those individuals and families that are experiencing homelessness."

READ MORE

Man, 19, dies following road collision in Co Antrim

More on this topic

Planning refused for 413 homes in WexfordPlanning refused for 413 homes in Wexford

Shares in Cairn Homes fall on finance boss Kenny resignation ‘blow’Shares in Cairn Homes fall on finance boss Kenny resignation ‘blow’

Price of rent in pressure zones would be higher if measures not in place, report findsPrice of rent in pressure zones would be higher if measures not in place, report finds

Dublin City Council paid private landlords more than €106m in 2018Dublin City Council paid private landlords more than €106m in 2018

TOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

Boy, 9, seriously injured after being struck by car while cycling in Co OffalyBoy, 9, seriously injured after being struck by car while cycling in Co Offaly

Man, 19, dies following road collision in Co AntrimMan, 19, dies following road collision in Co Antrim

Elderly man airlifted to hospital following fall during fishing competition Elderly man airlifted to hospital following fall during fishing competition

Safety fears prevent council contractors removing bonfire site graffitiSafety fears prevent council contractors removing bonfire site graffiti


Lifestyle

For Aidan Turner, being cast in Poldark felt like a risk. But, as the fifth and final series airs, there’s no doubt it’s paid off. The leading man talks to Georgia Humphreys about his favourite momentsCornish tasty: Aidan Turner talks about his favourite Poldark moments

Máire O’Halloran co-owns and runs the Clifden Bookshop in Co Galway, along with Nicole Shanahan.We sell books: ‘There’s a book out there that’ll turn the key to a lifelong love of reading’

The life-like pieces of Australian sculptor Sam Jinks provide one of the major exhibitions at Galway International Arts festival, writes Ellie O’ByrnePressing the flesh: Sculptor Sam Jinks a major draw for Galway International Arts Festival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »