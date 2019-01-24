Government publishes bill detailing plans for no-deal Brexit

The government has published a bill containing all the emergency measures that will be needed if there is a no-deal Brexit.

There are 17 parts to the bill which the government has said is part of its Brexit contingency action plan.

It contains measures to allow buses and trains to still travel between the Republic and Northern Ireland.

There are amendments to make sure Irish students studying in the UK can still access their SUSI grants and the continuation of certain social welfare payments for Irish citizens in Britain.

There are updates to criminal law to make sure people can still be extradited and that the gardaí and the police force can share documents electronically, as well as measures for the exchange of immigration data.

The bill deals with healthcare arrangements, the single electricity market, taxation and insurance issues.

The government said it does not want to have to pass this legislation, as Ministers are still holding out hope that a deal can be reached before the March deadline.

The bill will not be published in its entirety until February 22 and will go to the Oireachtas three days later.