News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Government cannot say how much Public Services Card project has cost so far

Government cannot say how much Public Services Card project has cost so far
By Cianan Brennan
Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 04:36 PM

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection cannot say how much the 10-year Public Services Card project has cost to date.

The card, which is currently at the centre of a storm of controversy after being deemed to be illegal when applied to State services other than welfare by the Data Protection Commissioner, had been assumed to have cost just under €60 million at the end of 2017.

That figure has been most commonly cited in recent times following a review of the project by the Comptroller and Auditor General in 2016.

At that time, a combination of expenditure as at end 2015 of €38.3 million and future commitments of €21.4 million led to an overall estimate of cost of €59.7 million to end 2017.

However, the Department of Social Protection - the body with chief responsibility for the card’s production, has now cited “development, production and maintenance costs” for the PSC as being €38.4 million after VAT.

When asked why that figure does not match, or even come close to matching, the estimates given to the C&AG, a spokesperson for Social Protection said: “As the identity authentication and registration functions involved in the PSC process have been incorporated into the day-to-day work of the Department, the staffing costs directly associated with the PSC are not readily available.”

The spokesperson added that the €38.4 million figure delivered in response to a query from the Irish Examiner is attributable to the “development, testing, personalisation, production and distribution cost of the PSC”.

Willie O’Dea, Fianna Fáil’s spokesman on Social Protection asked “who compiled that information for the Auditor General?” when queried regarding the discrepancy between the various costs estimates provided by the Department.

READ MORE

Varadkar: 'There is a reason we came up with the deal we did'

“We absolutely need clarity on this, this is public money and we need to know how it’s being spent, particularly as the statutory body set up to advise on this project has concluded that it is being illegally operated,” Mr O’Dea said.

“Obviously the information we were previously given was incorrect, and that has to be rectified.

"We need to know where we’re going with this, because we’re flying blind if we don’t know how much it’s costing,” he added.

One of the more noteworthy aspects of the C&AG report in 2016 was the revelation that no single business case had ever been prepared for the PSC, with Social Protection’s accounting officer explaining that fact at the time saying “it was not possible to properly estimate any cost until market testing via the procurement process had taken place” due to the “relatively innovative nature of the project”.

Last Thursday, before the Public Accounts Committee, the C&AG Seamus McCarthy described the preparation of a business case as “a fundamental requirement for any kind of public sector project so that there is clarity as to what you are trying to achieve”.

He added that not having a business case “just makes it much more difficult to manage a project in a value-for-money way”.

“It beggars belief that no business case was ever prepared,” said Mr O’Dea.

“One of the first things you do in the public sector is prepare a business case, unless you don’t know what you’re doing.”

“I don’t know what interaction there has been between the Minister and her civil servants, but this Department has been particularly reticent to discuss anything to do with this project.

"Social Protection fought tooth and nail to prevent it being published in the first place,” he added.

READ MORE

Cork farmer, 70, understood to have been 'gored by bull' in tragic accident

More on this topic

Alternative to PSC for childcare shut off in 2018Alternative to PSC for childcare shut off in 2018

Registrations conducted for Public Services Card despite investigation Registrations conducted for Public Services Card despite investigation

Commissioner: Meeting with Minister after critical Public Services Card report was 'out of the question'Commissioner: Meeting with Minister after critical Public Services Card report was 'out of the question'

Regina Doherty called on to release legal advice received on Public Services Card Regina Doherty called on to release legal advice received on Public Services Card


TOPIC: Public services card

More in this Section

PDForra: Military would have been depleted if it wasn't for speedy medical treatment in the NorthPDForra: Military would have been depleted if it wasn't for speedy medical treatment in the North

Call for tougher sentences before knife crimes 'get out of control'Call for tougher sentences before knife crimes 'get out of control'

Here are some of the significant challenges homeless people face around workHere are some of the significant challenges homeless people face around work

Calls for €7 increase to lift pensioners above poverty lineCalls for €7 increase to lift pensioners above poverty line


Lifestyle

The Mount Oval native earlier this month released her new single ‘Mother’, an ode to her Mum’s powerful words of encouragement to forget your insecuritiesCork singer-songwriter announces her biggest Irish gig to date

It may sound daunting but even a first-timer can wallpaper like a pro with the right prep and patience. Lisa Salmon finds out how.How’s it hanging? 15 expert tips for removing and putting up wallpaper

Lowell Cafe in LA opens today.America’s first fully-licensed ‘cannabis cafe’ opens its doors – here’s what you need to know

Jane Chung from sleep and meditation app Calm shares her advice with Sarah Marshall, for successfully snoozing on the move.7 tips for getting a good night’s sleep on holiday

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »